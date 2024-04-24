First Fridays planned at Oregon VFW May 3

Kevin O’Neil, on the left, and Greg Crull, on the right, appeared at last month’s First Fridays Open Mic. They are half of the popular local band known as Well Strung. (Photo provided by Lowell Harp)

OREGON — The First Fridays Open Mic will present its monthly show at the Oregon VFW on May 3.

The event attracts many talented performers, but musicians and singers of all skill levels find acceptance from its supportive audience.

The show starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, although a jar is available for donations.

“Performers can sign up for time slots on a first-come-first-served basis, so it’s best to arrive by 6 p.m. or earlier,” said Lowell Harp, one of the event’s organizers. Interested parties who have questions can contact Jerry Tice at 815-449-2660.

The VFW, 1310 W. Washington St., provides ample parking, along with the availability of a restaurant and bar within the building. A fish fry runs from 4 to 8 p.m.