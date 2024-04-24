100 Women Who Care donate $8,600 to senior center

Mt. Morris Senior Center Executive Director Melissa Rojas (center) smiles as she poses with members of the 100 Women Who Care of Ogle County and the mock check representing the $8,600 donation given to the center on April 18, 2024. (Photo provided by Deanna Forrest)

MT. MORRIS — 100 Women Who Care of Ogle County has donated $8,600 to the Mount Morris Senior and Community Center.

The award was received by Melissa Rojas, the center’s executive director, on April 18.

“Of the five possible recipients of the evening, Melissa gave compelling reasons that a donation to the center would provide needed support to the community and beyond,” said Deanna Forrest, 100 Women Who Care of Ogle County member. “Seniors are a growing segment of our population and supportive services are continuously becoming a vital need. Plans for the donation include a computer lab to provide instruction and assistance for those who need help navigating our ever-expanding online world.”

Rojas will be seeking computer-savvy volunteers who can help support, guide and instruct at the center, located on 9 E. Front St. in Mt. Morris. For more information visit mmseniorcenter.com.

“100 Women Who Care Ogle County is a group of women who join together to donate to charities within Ogle County,” Forrest said.

The local chapter is part of 100 Who Care Alliance, which is international in scope. Meetings are held on a quarterly basis where a 501c3 organization is nominated and voted on to receive $100 from each member. No other fees are required.

“Membership is currently 86 members. The goal is to reach 100 this year. The more women who care, the more support for the community,” said Forrest.

Anyone interested in becoming a member or learning more about how the donation process works should contact Forrest at forrestdede5@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/oglegives.