Preliminary hearing scheduled for Woosung man facing felony charges of possession of cannabis

OREGON – A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 1 for a Woosung man charged with possessing close to 50 pounds of cannabis and more than 20 cannabis plants after a search of his home.

Joshua T. Anderson, 38, was arrested April 10 after the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant at his home in the 700 block of South Central Street in Woosung.

Police said they seized more than 46 pounds of cannabis with an estimated street value of more than $200,000 after what they described as a lengthy investigation.

Anderson appeared in court Wednesday for a status hearing with his attorney, Aaron Buscemi of Rockford.

Judge John Redington set Anderson’s preliminary hearing for 10 a.m. May 1. During a preliminary hearing, a judge hears testimony and decides if there is sufficient evidence to advance the case through the court system.

Anderson is charged with unlawful possession with the intent to deliver more than 5,000 grams of cannabis, possession of 20 to 50 cannabis plants, and possession of less than 15 grams of a substance containing the painkiller tramadol.

The possession with the intent to deliver charge is a Class X felony punishable by six to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and a maximum fine of $200,000.

The possession of the plants is a Class 3 felony punishable by two to five years in prison with a maximum fine of $25,000, while the controlled substance charge is a Class 2 felony that carries a one- to three-year sentence with a $25,000 fine.

Wednesday was Anderson’s second court appearance since the charges were filed. On April 11, Anderson appeared before Judge John “Ben” Roe for a pretrial detention hearing, during which a judge determines whether to release a defendant from custody as the case proceeds through the court system.

Criteria used by judges to make that decision include the nature of the alleged offenses, whether the defendant’s release would pose a “clear and present danger” to the community or certain individuals, and whether the defendant is considered to be a “flight risk” and likely will not appear again for scheduled court cases.

At that hearing, Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock argued that the charges against Anderson were detainable and that he should not be released from custody.

Buscemi said conditions could be set by the court to allow his client to be released.

Roe agreed to release Anderson with the additional conditions that he be placed on home detention and be subject to GPS monitoring and random drug and alcohol testing. He also ordered Anderson to refrain from the use of illegal drugs and alcohol.