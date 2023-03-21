2023 Waste Reduction and Recycling Grants available

OREGON — Waste Reduction/Recycling Grants for 2023 are available to Ogle County businesses, schools, churches and non-profit groups wanting to establish or improve on waste reduction and recycling programs and services.

The grants are up to $1,000, and funds are limited, so they will be awarded on a competitive basis in amounts from $100 - $1,000, in two rounds or until funds are depleted. The matching fund grant pays 80% of the total project cost up to $1,000, and the applicant must provide a minimum 20% match of the total project cost.

The deadline for submittal of applications for the first round of grants is 4 p.m. Friday, May 26.

“The application for the grants is simple and flexible. Businesses could use grant funds to help purchase waste reduction and recycling materials and equipment such as collection bins, carts, balers and storage containers. Equipment needed to switch from disposable packaging to reusable packaging for products and supplies could also be considered. Businesses are encouraged to consider projects to reduce food waste or implement food waste recycling programs,” said Paul Cooney, director of the Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department.

“Waste hauling companies could use grant funds to improve the quantity and quality of materials collected in their curbside recycling collection programs. This could be done through promotional efforts, instructional stickers for carts and bins, direct mail, and other educational efforts” he said.

Schools may seek funds for special projects that will further a student’s understanding of how to reduce the amount of trash sent to the landfill. The requests may be for materials and equipment, such as recycling bins/carts, videos, books, worm (vermicomposting) bins, composters, or other waste reduction or recycling equipment, Cooney said.

Municipalities seeking to improve commercial, curbside, or multifamily recycling programs are also encouraged to apply. Prior municipal grant awardees have purchased public recycling bins, toters, and other infrastructure to improve recycling in their communities.

“These are just examples, and applicants are encouraged to find innovative ways to reduce waste and increase what is recycled. The grants may not be used to pay for ongoing expenses such as staffing, collection, and hauling costs. Priority will be given to new applicants,” Cooney said.

All applications will be reviewed by the Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department and the Ogle County Board HEW/Solid Waste Committee.

For more information or to request an application, contact the Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department at 815-732-4020, solidwaste@oglecountyil.gov, or visit www.oglecountyil.gov to download the application.