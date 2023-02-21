Man facing 11 charges after 21-mile high-speed flight from police

MT. MORRIS — A Highwood man is facing multiple charges in Ogle County after fleeing from deputies for more than 20 miles along Illinois Route 64, and then attempting to escape on foot after crashing.

Derrick W. Holmes, 33, is charged with fleeing to elude a peace officer, driving while under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, speeding 35 mph-plus over the speed limit, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, failure to reduce speed, transportation of alcohol/driver, improper traffic lane usage, failure to obey a stop sign, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to yield right-of-way to an emergency vehicle.

“Originally, we received information from DeKalb County that the vehicle involved was parked along the road,” Ogle County Sheriff Brain VanVickle said. “The driver was laying in the ditch and the rear bumper was missing from the vehicle. As the [DeKalb] deputies arrived, the driver got up and fled.”

DeKalb County deputies alerted Ogle County deputies, who soon located Holmes’ vehicle near the intersection of Route 64 and South Moore Road, VanVickle said. The intersection is close to the Ogle and DeKalb counties’ border.

Ogle County deputies began chasing Holmes at around 1 a.m. on Feb. 20, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. Holmes’ vehicle — a red Ford Mustang — reached speeds of 120 mph and disregarded multiple traffic control devices, the release said.

The pursuit continued west on Route 64, through Oregon and then into Mt. Morris, according to the press release.

“We pursued the vehicle into Mt. Morris, and the fleeing vehicle struck a Mt. Morris Police Department squad car,” VanVickle said.

The crash occurred near the intersection of North Wesley Avenue and Route 64, which is named Hitt Street within village limits, Mt. Morris Police Chief Michael Cicchetti said. The police vehicle that was hit was a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck; the back of the truck was damaged, but the officer inside was uninjured, he said.

Holmes’ vehicle finally stopped at 14 East Front St., in Mt. Morris. From there, Holmes fled on foot and a K-9 officer tracked took him into custody, VanVickle said.

“He [Holmes] stopped when the dog got close,” VanVickle said.

Holmes was transported to the Ogle County Jail. His bond subsequently was set at $50,000/10%.

Holmes was scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 22, at 10 a.m. for a preliminary status hearing.

