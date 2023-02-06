100 Women Who Care donate $6,500 to Mt. Morris food pantry

OGLE COUNTY — The winter quarter donation from 100 Women Who Care of Ogle County was awarded to the Loaves and Fish Food Pantry of Mt. Morris.

Club members presented a check for $6,500 to pantry officials.

Loaves and Fish Food Pantry is located on the lower level of the Mt. Morris Church of the Brethren at 409 W. Brayton Road and is open on the first and third Thursdays from 3:30 – 6 p.m. and on the second and fourth Mondays from 2:00 -4:30 p.m.

Anyone experiencing food insecurity is eligible to receive food. No referral or proof of income or residency is required. The pantry is a 501c3 organization that depends on community donations to feed our neighbors. They are totally volunteer run and a member agency of the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

“100 Women Who care has a current membership of 67 members from all ends of Ogle County. There are only four meetings per year, one meeting in each season. Members nominate charities for the award and a representative must make a presentation concerning what they will use the money for,” said Deanna Forrest, club organizer. “The members then vote on the charity they feel is the most deserving. Each member donates a $100 check made out to the winning charity, and 100% of the money goes directly to the charity.

100 WWC of Ogle County has only been in existence for three years, and in that time they have donated $35,400 to local charities in Ogle County, Forrest said.