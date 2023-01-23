Oregon Park District announces Mix Park playground equipment replacement plan

OREGON — Mix Park will be getting new playground equipment later this year.

The new playground equipment was purchased in December 2022 from GameTime, a commercial playground provider.

Erin Folk, executive director, said the park district was awarded $43,726 in grant funding to assist in purchasing the new equipment.

“Playground replacement has been a priority for the past few years and Mix Park was next on the list. Staff have done a tremendous job extending the life expectancy on each playground, but the time has come for a refresh at Mix Park”, said Erin Folk, in a press release.

Partnering with GameTime, a 2,600-square-foot playground proposal was presented to the Park District Board for approval in November 2022. The play structure will include plenty of ways to climb, swing, slide, spin and explore for both 2 through 5 and 5 through 12 age groups. Integrated shade will also provide a cool and comfortable play environment.

The new equipment will replace the existing playground installed in 1999.

The existing playground will be donated to Kids Around the World, an organization based in Rockford. Kids Around the World will refurbish the existing playground and re-install in a poverty stricken community abroad. Folk said.

Playground installation will occur in the spring, when weather permits.

Mix Park amenities includes 2.4 acres of open space, a playground, shelter, two pickleball courts, and two sculptures on the Oregon Sculpture Trail, Paths of Conviction and The Fish Boys.

The park is located on the east side of Illinois Route 2 between Webster and Gale streets.