Kirkland woman dies after crashing into semi-truck on Route 64

ROCHELLE — A Kirkland woman died after driving through a stop sign and crashing into a semi-truck on Illinois Route 64 north of Rochelle.

Mary C. Elmore, 40, died at Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside following the Jan. 2 crash at the intersection of Route 64 and South Mulford Road, according to an Ogle County Sheriff’s Office press release. Deputies responded to the scene around 4:27 p.m.

Elmore, who was driving a 2022 Ford Escape, failed to stop at a stop sign on South Mulford Road, drove onto Route 64 and struck a westbound 2013 Volvo semi-truck, the press release states.

Elmore’s vehicle was partly pulled beneath the semi’s trailer, Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle said. It is unknown why Elmore failed to obey the stop sign, he said.

The semi-truck was driven by David Prosise, 60, of Rockford, according to the press release.

There are no charges pending against Prosise, who was uninjured, VanVickle said. The crash appears to be caused by Elmore’s actions, he said.

Illinois State Police, Rochelle EMS and Lynn-Scott-Rock Fire Protection District and EMS assisted.

The crash remains under investigation.