Leaf River hosts Christmas event

LEAF RIVER – After four years abroad, Mickey Lamping returned to Leaf River in time to take part in the village’s Christmas celebration last weekend.
“It’s nice to finally come home after everything,” said Mickey, a senior airman with the U.S. Air Force who is stationed in Suffolk, England. “Everything slowed us down to come back.”
This is the first time his wife, Sophie Lamping, and their 10-month-old daughter, Alice, have been to the U.S.
The COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions kept them from visiting sooner, Mickey said.
“It’s different, but it’s very nice. Everyone’s friendly,” Sophie said when asked her thoughts on the area.
Alice also is enjoying the visit, despite the cold weather, which dipped below 10 degrees Fahrenheit with wind chill during the Dec. 17 Christmas celebration the Lampings attended.
“You love it, don’t you?” Sophie said to her daughter. “You’re cold though. Very cold. We’ll have to come in the summer.”
Christmas parade, market combine to form larger event
For the first time, the Christmas market at the Bertolet Building and the Leaf River holiday parade were combined into one event. The tree outside the Bertolet Building was lit up for the community to enjoy.
The cold didn’t really impact the market because it was inside, said Richard Simpson, Bertolet Building president.
“When we started the market last year, it was really, ‘How do I bring a little bit of the English Christmas spirit into the town?’” said Simpson, who grew up in England. “It went really well. Next year, we’re hoping to make it bigger and better.”
The parade was organized by Josh Lamping, former Leaf River village president and currently a member of the Leaf River Fire Protection District. This was the parade’s third year.
“When [COVID-19] started, I said, ‘Let’s expand this. Let’s make a parade out of it,’” Lamping said. “That was the first year.”
Attendance wasn’t as great as they had hoped, but it was to be expected with the cold, he said
“All things considered, I think it worked,” Lamping said. “It’s fun and it’s something to do.”
If anyone is interested in helping with next year’s Christmas celebration, they can contact Simpson at rsimpson040@gmail.com, or message Lamping on Facebook through the parade’s event page: fb.me/e/2HEMYFIUM.