Leaf River hosts Christmas event

LEAF RIVER – After four years abroad, Mickey Lamping returned to Leaf River in time to take part in the village’s Christmas celebration last weekend.

“It’s nice to finally come home after everything,” said Mickey, a senior airman with the U.S. Air Force who is stationed in Suffolk, England. “Everything slowed us down to come back.”

This is the first time his wife, Sophie Lamping, and their 10-month-old daughter, Alice, have been to the U.S.

The COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions kept them from visiting sooner, Mickey said.

“It’s different, but it’s very nice. Everyone’s friendly,” Sophie said when asked her thoughts on the area.

Alice also is enjoying the visit, despite the cold weather, which dipped below 10 degrees Fahrenheit with wind chill during the Dec. 17 Christmas celebration the Lampings attended.

“You love it, don’t you?” Sophie said to her daughter. “You’re cold though. Very cold. We’ll have to come in the summer.”

Christmas parade, market combine to form larger event

For the first time, the Christmas market at the Bertolet Building and the Leaf River holiday parade were combined into one event. The tree outside the Bertolet Building was lit up for the community to enjoy.

The cold didn’t really impact the market because it was inside, said Richard Simpson, Bertolet Building president.

“When we started the market last year, it was really, ‘How do I bring a little bit of the English Christmas spirit into the town?’” said Simpson, who grew up in England. “It went really well. Next year, we’re hoping to make it bigger and better.”

The parade was organized by Josh Lamping, former Leaf River village president and currently a member of the Leaf River Fire Protection District. This was the parade’s third year.

“When [COVID-19] started, I said, ‘Let’s expand this. Let’s make a parade out of it,’” Lamping said. “That was the first year.”

Attendance wasn’t as great as they had hoped, but it was to be expected with the cold, he said

“All things considered, I think it worked,” Lamping said. “It’s fun and it’s something to do.”

If anyone is interested in helping with next year’s Christmas celebration, they can contact Simpson at rsimpson040@gmail.com, or message Lamping on Facebook through the parade’s event page: fb.me/e/2HEMYFIUM.

Yolanda Shahpar, of Brookfield, smiles at her mother, Jackie Barber, of Leaf River, while also holding up a bottle for husband Bizhan Shahpar to smell. The three were shopping at the table of Jennifer Parrish, owner of Parrish Farms, of Freeport, during the Leaf River Christmas market on Dec. 17. The market was held in conjunction with the village's Christmas parade. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

Teagan Rubright, 2, of Davis, is bundled up against the bitter cold, even while inside. Teagan and her family attended Leaf River's Christmas market in the Bertolet Building on Dec. 17. The event was part of Leaf River's Christmas festival. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

An entry in the Leaf River Lighted Christmas Parade drives down Main Street in the village on Dec. 17. A meet-and-greet with Santa and Mrs. Claus followed the parade, which was part of Leaf River's Christmas festival. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

Lee Hammil, 5, of Forreston, stands between Santa and Mrs. Claus acting as their helper during the Dec. 17 Leaf River Christmas celebration. Dawn Plock, a member of the Leaf River Fire Department board, is to the right. The fire department helped organize the meet-and-greet. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)