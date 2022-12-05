Demolition of old Ogle County Jail begins

OREGON – Demolition of the former Ogle County Jail started Monday morning.

Oregon residents could hear the construction begin as an excavator from Martin & Co., of Oregon, began pounding and crushing the cement walls of the building that was constructed in the 1960s.

By mid morning, portions of cells could be seen as the excavator worked its way across the structure.

The Ogle County Board approved Martin’s bid of $98,000 to raze the building on Oct. 18 after receiving a total of eight bids for the project.

The cost of demolition will be paid for using American Rescue Plan Act monies; that expenditure also was approved by board members Oct. 18.

The jail, located at 107 South 5th St., is just south of the historic Ogle County Courthouse built in 1891. That structure still houses several county offices. The new Ogle County Correctional Center, located west of the Ogle County Judicial Center, opened November 2020.

The judicial center, also located in the 100 block of South Fifth St. and west of the jail, houses courtrooms and county offices affiliated with the court system.

Ogle County Engineer Jeremy Ciesiel who oversaw the bid process for the jail demolition said in September that the basement of the old jail will be filled as part of the demolition project with future use of the property yet to be determined.

