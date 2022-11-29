Oregon superintendent announces retirement; board hires replacement

OREGON — After 13 years serving the Oregon School District #220 as its superintendent, Tom Mahoney has announced he will retire effective June 30, 2024. The school board has appointed PJ Caposey, former Oregon High School principal and current Meridian School District superintendent, as his replacement.

“It has been an honor to serve as Oregon’s superintendent these last 13 years,” said Mahoney. “I love the OCUSD community, and I have loved being its school superintendent. OCUSD is a remarkable place to learn, work, and live. I know the district will continue a successful path led by Caposey.”

Caposey served as principal of Oregon High School and most recently as Superintendent of Meridian School District #223. He was named 2023 Superintendent of the Year by the Illinois Association of School Boards, leading Stillman Valley High to the designation of “Top Achieving High School” for the past six years by US News & World Report.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Illinois, a master’s degree from National Louis University, and a Doctorate from Western Illinois University. Caposey will begin his role as superintendent on July 1, 2024.

“The Oregon School District Board of Education is excited to work with Dr. Caposey in his new role,” said Bryan Wills, board president. “Dr. Caposey has the experience and background needed to help the district reach its future goals and drive academic success.”

Wills said the two men will work together over the next 18 months to ensure a smooth transition.

“Dr. Mahoney has done an admirable job leading the school district, and we appreciate his contributions to our schools, students, and staff. He will be missed, and we wish him a happy retirement,” Wills said.