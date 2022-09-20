Petition packets for April 2023 election available

Ogle County Clerk Laura J. Cook announces that petition packets for the upcoming consolidated election on April 4, 2023, will be available Sept. 20 on the Ogle County website. Petition packets may be accessed on our website www.oglecounty.org. Click on “County Clerk” under Departments, then “Elections.” Next, select “Consolidated Election - April 4, 2023″ and “Local Election Official (Petition Packets).” The necessary forms and information is available to print.

Petition packets for cities, villages, park districts, forest preserve, fire protection districts and library districts will be available at the local district offices. Packets for school board will be available at the County Clerk’s Office. Candidates may begin circulating their petitions on Sept. 20.

Filing of Petitions:

School board candidates will file petitions with the County Clerk’s Office in Oregon from Dec. 12-19, 2022; hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

All other candidates must file their petitions from Dec. 12-19 with their local election official.

For further information, contact Cook at 815-732-1110.