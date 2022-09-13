Third annual Back Roads Market returns Sept. 24

The third annual Back Roads Market, is Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Participants can spend the day traveling the countryside amidst corn fields while making four stops along the way, each featuring a variety of items to purchase.

This year’s stops are:

• Hough’s Maple Lane Farms, 3788 North Mount Morris Road, in Mt. Morris. Satisfy your maple cravings, choosing from syrup, cinnamon rolls and candies. Also find some local honey, fresh varieties of garlic, popcorn, dog treats, mums, plants, gourds, pumpkins and old finds.

• BerryView Orchard, 7504 West Midtown Road. A variety of juicy apples, aronia berries, a farm store filled with treats, locally made Simple Comforts Candles, Lynnie’s Kitchen goodies, Nelson Farms Meats and much more. Grab an aronia berry lemonade slushie and the best fresh cider doughnuts. Food concessions at this location will be gourmet grilled cheese served by Jen’s Artisan Breads.

• “Funky Junk” and more, 6410 West West Grove Road. Vendors here will have vintage goods, refurbished furniture, retro items, primitives, relics, collectibles, junky jack-o’-lanterns and more. Grab some yummy baked goods from Bobbi’s County Catering. Food concessions at this location will be served by Sunset Golf Club.

• Vintage Chicks and Feeds, 700 Illinois Route 72, Leaf River. Browse through this quaint store filled with vintage wares, soaps, lotion, local honey, antiques, barn goods and so much more.

There are no admission fees.