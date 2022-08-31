Straw sculpting competition wraps up as a success

MT. MORRIS — The latest draw to Mt. Morris’ downtown campus was a mix of live music, a craft market, blacksmith demonstrations — and lots of straw.

StrawFest Day took over the campus on Aug. 27, featuring all those things, in addition to food, mechanical bull rides and a children’s’ area. It was the culmination of the seventh annual U.S. National Straw Sculpting Competition, a 17-day event showcasing large straw sculptures that ran from Aug. 12-28.

“In general, I think the event went well,” organizer Jeff Bold said. “The weather was rough the first two Saturdays, but we couldn’t have asked for better weather on the 27th.”

The U.S. National Straw Sculpting Competition started in Rochelle in 2016, after artist Fran Volz visited the small village of Höchenschwand, Germany, which hosts an annual straw sculpting competition that draws thousands of visitors. The event moved to Mt. Morris in 2017, where it is hosted by Encore! Mt. Morris.

StrawFest Day had a good turnout, Bold said, but noted that measuring attendance of a single day doesn’t give a full picture. Encore! is part of the village’s Economic Development Corporation, and while part of the goal of the event is to have a great StrawFest, the goal is to make Mt. Morris a destination — to draw people in, he said.

“We’re here to create a unique rural environment,” Bold said. “You can go by the campus anytime and I guarantee there’s at least a dozen people up there. Just this constant flow of people.”

Those people still have at least a couple weeks to enjoy the straw sculptures, as they aren’t being taken down just yet, he said.

Four straw sculptures were entered in this year’s competition, and they were showcased alongside entries from past years. Sculptures must be a minimum of 6.5 feet in height, length or width and at least 90% straw on the surface, according to competition rules.

“We’d like to be able to recruit more sculptors, so we’re always looking for new people,” Bold said.

First place for Peoples Choice and for Artists Choice were won by “Sunday Bath,” an elephant dousing itself in “water” created by Steve Lentz, of Montello, Wisconsin.

Juan Zelaya, of Hoffman Estates, was awarded second place for Peoples Choice and Artists Choice for “The Catch,” a bear holding a fish.

“The Hero Within,” a Superman sculpture made by Doreen White, of Forreston, took third place for Peoples Choice. Chris and Cecilia Mann, of Rockford, won third place for Artists Choice with their sculpture “Die Schnecke,” which is German for “The Snail.”

Some straw sculptures will be set up in St. Charles later this year as part of the city’s scarecrow festival, Bold said. It’s a good way to cross-market, he said.

The eighth annual U.S. National Straw Sculpting Competition is scheduled fro Aug. 11-27, 2023. StrawFest Day will be Aug. 26, 2023.

Bold noted that this year’s U.S. National Straw Sculpting Competition didn’t have a sponsor, and Encore! Mt. Morris is accepting donations to help offset expenses. To donate, or to discuss a sponsorship, contact Bold at jbold@encoremtmorris.com.