Polo City Council members approved a $37,723 bid to rebuild city Well No. 4 on July 12.

During a routine maintenance check, the well was taken offline and deconstructed. The work is being done by Lyons Well Drilling Co., of Stockton.

Lyons also will do the rebuild, the cost of which includes all new tubing, shaft and bowls.

City wells have to be inspected in such a manner every 10 years, Polo Public Works Director Kendall Kyker said.