Volunteers donate hundred of hours to fair each year

The Ogle County Fair could never be a reality without the hundreds of hours donated every year by dedicated volunteers.

“It wouldn’t happen without them. That’s how important they are,” said fair publicity director Carol Magnuson.

The 168th Ogle County Fair will be held from Wednesday, Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug. 7 at the fairgrounds, 1440 N. Limekiln Rd., one mile west of Oregon just north of Ill. 64.

New and better lighting all over the fairgrounds is one of the volunteer projects, fairgoers will notice and appreciate this year.

Since March, Carol’s husband Rich Magnuson and his son Nate have spent their spare time changing 60 lights to LED.

Carol Magnuson said they started with the exhibit building and worked their way through the rest.

Marty Bush, owner of Ehmens of Oregon, supplied a bucket truck for the project as well as the fuel to run it.

“That’s a big donation,” Magnuson said.

Everything from planning the fair, getting the grounds ready, making the event run smoothly, and cleaning up afterward is accomplished by volunteers.

All the members of the fair board are volunteers and work throughout the year to make the annual event happen.

“Our board does not get paid for the time that they put in,” Magnuson said. “It is the love of the fair and the enjoyment of the families who attend and participate that puts smiles on their faces.”

Prep work begins months before the fair with booking entertainers and getting contracts in order.

4-H club members donated their time this spring to pick up debris all over the grounds so that mowing could begin.

Then there’s flowers to plant, painting inside and out, buildings to clean, pens to be set up, numerous safety checks, tracks to prepare at the grandstands and horse arena, signs and fences to put up, portable toilets to be ordered, and publicity, just to name a few.

“There’s a lot of work behind the scenes. It takes a team of caring people to get everything ready to have a fair. It’s like putting on a party for 10,000 people for five days,” Magnuson said.

During the fair, volunteers take tickets, direct parking, clean up garbage, and provide information.

Afterward, everything is cleaned up and put away and the planning begins all over again.

To honor the efforts of the people who help, the fair board annually names a Volunteer of the Year.

“We appreciate all who donate a very precious thing and that is their time,” Magnuson said.

More volunteers are needed, Magnuson said, and the fair board welcomes anyone willing to help out, no matter how much or little time they have to give.

“Anyone can volunteer,” she said. “If you have only two hours, we’ll take you.”

For more information or to volunteer call the fair office at 815-732-6962 or contact a fair board member.