Town & Country Days make a splash on Saturday

POLO — The weather was perfect and the water was very wet at the Polo Fire Department’s Water Fights held Saturday during Town & Country Days.

First, kids stepped up to the temporary tank in front of the fire station and tried to push a big plastic ball across the water before their opponents did.

Kylee Diaz, 12, of Polo, didn’t let a broken left wrist stop her from competing.

“I had to just use my right hand, but it was fun,” she said. Kylee and her sister Leeann, 14, were helping run the kids’ event because their dad, Brandon King, is a Polo firefighter.

Trent Jordan, 10, of Chadwick

Trent Jordan, 10, of Milledgeville, also had a dad in the hunt.

“My dad’s a firefighter, so I thought I’d try this too,” said Trent.

After the kids’ event ended, Trent’s dad, Heath, stepped up with the Chadwick crew to try and best teams from Polo and Hooppole.

Trent watched from the shade along the sidelines with his family as his dad’s team held on in one of the matches to win.

When asked if he had any pointers for his dad, Trent said, “No, he did OK.”

The water fights were just two of the events held Saturday at the festival. Events on Sunday include a grand parade and carnival.

