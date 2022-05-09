Ogle tax bills mailed last week

OREGON — Property tax bills for Ogle County land owners were mailed on May 6. The first installment will be due on June 10, with the second installment due on Sept 2.

“This single document will contain tax information and payment stubs for both installments. Therefore, property owners need to save this bill as no additional notice will be mailed prior to the second installment,” said Ogle County Collector Linda Beck in a press release.

Payment methods include cash or check (payable to Ogle County Collector). In-person payments can be made at the Treasurer’s office or at any bank in Ogle County.

The Treasurer’s office is in the old Courthouse located at 105 S. 5th Street in Oregon. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday - Friday excluding holidays. The mailing address is Ogle County Collector, P.O. Box 40, Oregon, IL 61061.

Mailed payments must be postmarked by the due date to be considered timely. Late payments will incur a fee of 1.5% per month or part of a month after the due date and must be remitted by mail or at the Collector’s office.