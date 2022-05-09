Ogle fair board seeks contestants for queen pageant

OREGON — The Ogle County Fair Board is seeking contestants for its 2022 Queen Pageant.

The pageant includes four divisions: Little Miss & Mr., Junior Miss, Young Miss, and Miss Ogle County Fair. It will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 3, opening night of the fair, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The 168th Ogle County Fair will be held from Wednesday, Aug.3 through Sunday, Aug. 7 at the fairgrounds, 1440 N. Limekiln Rd., one mile west of Oregon just north of Ill. 64.

The Little Miss & Mr. Division is open to children ages 5-8, Junior is for ages 9-12, Young is for ages 13-15, and Miss is open to ages 16-21.

An informational meeting for all contestants will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 6 at the fairgrounds.

Winners in each division will participate in events at this year’s fair and throughout the coming year.

The deadline for all entries and fees is July 15. For more information on how to enter, forms, fees, and pageant guidelines send an email to ocfqueen@gmail.com.