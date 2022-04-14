City allocates ARPA funds to chest compression system for fire department

OREGON — Oregon Fire Protection District staff accepted a check for $17,282.22 from the city on Tuesday.

The money, which is allocated from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds, will go toward the purchase of a Stryker LUCAS 3 chest compression system.

“It improves caregivers safety when providing CPR,” Mayor Ken Williams said. “It is done without contact with the person who is in distress.”

The reduced physical contact is especially useful because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

ARPA is a $1.9 trillion package that offers “fast and direct economic assistance for American workers, families, small businesses, and industries,” according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury website. It was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021.