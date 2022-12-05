Expedition’s massive cabin is a quiet, safe escape

I don’t have a big family, nor do I own a boat or trailer I need to tow, but for someone who needs lots of seating, storage and towing capability – you will love the 2022 Ford Expedition.

While it may be hard for many of us to see the reasoning behind it, based on the insatiable demand for large SUVs, there really are people who need a vehicle this big. For them, there are many variants of the Ford Expedition to choose from, starting with the base-level XL, STX, XLT, Timberline, Limited, King Ranch and Platinum trim. New this year is the Timberline model that appeals to a more rugged, outdoorsman lifestyle.

My Limited tester featured an impressive Stealth Edition Package ($9,880) that showcased a dark exterior trim, red brake calipers, and a suspension tuned for on-road handling. While I totally fell in love with the Blue Tinted Clearcoat matched with blacked-out exterior trim and wheels ($395), the upgrade to the on-road comfort is the real value here.

My Expedition has a huge running board with power deployment that made getting up into the cabin and getting down a much easier and safer endeavor.

Performance

All 2022 Ford Expeditions are equipped with a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine that is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Trim levels matter on the Expedition’s output, the XL, STX, and XLT models deliver 380 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque.

If you want to upgrade, and why not if you’re already dabbling in a vehicle this size, opt for the Limited, King Ranch, or Platinum that lifts performance to 400 hp and 480 lb-ft of torque. Timberline and Stealth grades generate 440 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque. All models use 87-octane gasoline.

When it comes to pushing and pulling the rubber on pavement, both rear-wheel and all-wheel-drive models are available. Of course, the elephant in the room is the EPA fuel economy rating, which for the 2022 Expedition is 18 mpg in combined city/highway driving. The towing capacity is great at 9,300 pounds.

Cabin

Whenever you look at a vehicle that goes north of $80,000, I feel there is a new bar set for expectations – and most of that wholly resides inside the cabin. This is where the justification for the cost can make for a safer landing and enhance the overall feel of the vehicle.

Sitting in the high position of the Expedition driver’s seat, the view is clear and is aided by auxiliary cameras. You will have no problem getting a perfect seating position in your leather-clad seats with the available power mirrors, power tilt/telescopic steering wheel, and power-adjustable foot pedals.

The cabin’s three rows of seats make the layout spacious, supportive, and comfortable. The second-row captain’s chairs are very big and comfortable. Even the adult-sized third-row bench seat folds, while rear seat headrests can fold out of the way to improve visibility. With all the seats in use, you’ll have 19.3 cubic feet of cargo capacity, and as much as 104.6 cubic feet with the seats folded down.

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility is standard, as is Bluetooth. My test vehicle came equipped with a big 15.5-inch touchscreen similar to the one used in the Mustang Mach-E (and that’s a good thing!). Maybe my favorite part of the screen was the large icons that make it especially easy to interface with and control while driving.

Overall, the cabin is quiet except for the few times you must push the big engine especially hard. I thought the material quality was especially nice with the leather trim and contrast stitching on the instrument panel and doors adding a distinctive touch. This $80k-plus price point does elevate expectations and if there was any ding on the Expedition’s cabin it would simply be a middle-of-the-road ambiance.

Safety

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration rates the Expedition 5 stars in crash protection while rating it highly with 4 stars for a rollover with all-wheel drive (3 stars with rear-wheel drive).

Standard driver-assist features include adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and forward collision warning, lane-keeping assist, active park assist, an active air dam, and cross-traffic alert. Evasive steering assist, Ford BlueCruise, intersection assist, reverse brake assist, and road edge detection are optional.

For those who need this extra-sized SUV, there’s little squabbling over a price range from $75k to $85k, and for that range, you can get yourself quite a value with the Expedition. The tow capacity and power under the hood make this a better value than many other competitors.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing, and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations, and vehicles.