GLS450 earns moniker Mercedes-Benz 3-row luxury flagship

It’s safe to say there is nowhere the worldwide luxury vehicle players are banging their heads in the competitive ring more than the SUV market. Gas prices being what they are, it still doesn’t seem to be much of a deterrent to consumers yearning for big, luxury SUVs with three rows. Today’s example: The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS.

The names are notable: Audi, Lexus, Lincoln, Cadillac, BMW, Infiniti and Range Rover. All of these luxury brands offer a 3-row SUV that seats up to seven passengers and there isn’t one in that list that easily gives up its push to be at the top of the heap.

So, how does the GLS stack up? As you might expect, pretty good. I recently tested the GLS450 and aside from the expected high level of classy, high-tech refinement, it held a few surprises that helped move it toward the top of the luxury SUV mountain.

While the GLS450 has a base price of $77,850, good luck adding in some features and keeping it there. My tester put its best foot forward with more than $16k in upgrades, landing it at just over $94k out the door. That’s not crazy money in this category, so let’s see how the GLS450 distinguishes itself from the rest.

Aesthetics

My GLS450 featured a gorgeous overall design. With a bold grille upfront featuring two chrome horizontal bars, soft character lines, a gently sloping roofline, and 23-inch AMG twin 5-spoke black rims ($3,150) it oozes class and sophistication.

Adding to the overall classy impression was the huge power tilt/sliding sunroof, hands-free liftgate, and sleek rails running on the outer edge of the roof. This is a rather big vehicle that manages to look athletic rather than bombastic.

The cabin

Doesn’t matter whether it’s row one or row three, the GLS is comfortable, accommodating, and roomy. The seating feels wide enough and has enough power adjustments to get you tucked in just perfect for a trip of any length.

Once inside the cozy cabin you are greeted by high-end leather seating, Natural Grain Grey Oak Wood Trim that contrasts the black enough to be seductive, and plenty of glass surround to make the large cabin feel even bigger. The massive Panorama roof ($1,000) elevates the entire cabin to feel relaxed and is quiet.

The infotainment system features sharp graphics and the overall design easily exists among the rest of the classy style inside. Adults can sit in all three rows and be comfortable, something that is not a guarantee in all three-row vehicles.

The GLS450 excels in so many areas it was bound to fall short in something and cargo is where that occurs. The GLS offers 84.7 cubic feet of cargo space behind the front seats, and 17.4 cubic feet with all seats up, something that puts it in the middle of the road with the competition.

Among my tester’s add-on features were some strikingly impressive elements such as: heated/ventilated/massaging second-row seats, 2nd-row captain’s chairs (reducing capacity to 6 passengers), power rear side-window sunshades, cabin fragrance system, and a heated steering wheel for chilly mornings.

Mercedes has always been a leader in technology and this GLS450 was no exception. Starting with the 12.3-inch infotainment system, whose ease of use and intuitive menu made it a dream to use.

I utilized both voice and touch commands and they were very responsive. It’s also easy to connect your phone to the vehicle for Bluetooth streaming of calls and music, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard. A touchpad controller is offered on the infotainment system, though it was not one of my favorites to use.

The audio quality left a lasting impression. You can opt for the standard 13-speaker Burmester Surround Sound setup, or the 26-speaker Burmester 3D audio option. Either one will simply blow your mind if you appreciate great sound quality. There were ample UBS ports and the wireless phone charging pad was great.

Performance

The 2022 GLS 450 has a base 3.0-liter turbocharged engine delivering 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. Mated to a durable and smooth-shifting 9-speed automatic transmission (paddle shifters are included for more control of the gears), the GLS450 performs like a dream. All-wheel drive is standard, and the vehicle features an adaptive air suspension system that can raise or lower the vehicle’s height to improve comfort and handling.

Mercedes touts an 18 city/24 highway/20 combined mpg, which was slightly out of touch with my week-long test but nothing really too out of sync, especially since I was in the Sport Mode most of the time. Sport, Comfort, Eco and Individual drive modes are offered. The GLS has a towing capacity of up to 7,700 pounds, which is slightly above average for the class.

Safety

The GLS has an optional basic self-driving system that steers the vehicle for you — keeping you safe between the lines and adequately distanced, though the driver must keep their hands on the wheel at all times. Another safety highlight was the impressive rear-view, surround-view camera system that helps backing up or parking. Multiple angles are available so you are sure to see any obstacles.

My tester features a forward collision mitigation system that can brake if a collision is imminent, and blind-spot monitoring to protect you from making poor lane change choices. It may be a bit overload at first, but once you get everything settled per your driving style, it’s all good.

There’s no way around the reality: If you want to play in the large, luxury SUV space, you will have to pay. The good thing is most moments in the GLS450 will make you feel like it’s totally worth it.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing, and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicles.