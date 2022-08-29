New Ram 1500 over-delivers on performance, comfort

The Ram 1500 engine has had plenty written about its prowess. Whether it’s the base 305-horsepower V6 with an eTorque mild-hybrid system, or a tried-and-true V8, acceleration and outright capability are selling points worth noting.

In case you are suspicious of anything that’s not a Hemi, trust me that the eTorque mild-hybrid system really can get the job done. I enjoyed my test period in it and its manners getting around town.

If you’re someone who needs a pickup for serious towing, you have a choice of two 395-horsepower V8s. One V8 has a mild-hybrid system and one does not. The 260-horsepower diesel V6 is more than capable of hauling and towing almost anything the average person might throw at it.

Each of the V8s delivers higher towing capacities than the V6 and provides better acceleration. All models are mated with a smooth-shifting 8-speed automatic transmission.

Here are the options when choosing a powerplant for the 2022 Ram 1500:

• Base engine: 3.6-liter V6 with 305 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque (features eTorque mild-hybrid system that adds up to 90 pound-feet of torque)

• 5.7-liter V8 with 395 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque.

• 5.7-liter V8 with 395 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque (features eTorque mild-hybrid system that adds up to 130 pound-feet of torque).

• 3.0-liter V6 diesel with 260 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque.

• Supercharged 6.2-liter V8 with 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque (TRX).

• Drivetrain: standard rear-wheel drive; available four-wheel drive.

• Transmission: eight-speed automatic.

TRX

Of course, with Ram, there is always something else. When it comes to the V8s, every other V8 cannot hold a towel in the shower for the TRX model, which features a 702-horsepower supercharged V8.

This 70-hp model is the identical engine found in the Dodge Challenger Hellcat. Opt for the TRX and you will outperform just about every other pickup in a sprint as it gets from zero to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds. That’s a quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds.

Towing capacity

When properly equipped, the Ram 1500 can tow up to 12,750 pounds and haul up to 2,300 pounds. These are good totals, but neither is class-leading.

Infotainment, nav system

The Uconnect infotainment system works well. The touch screen is responsive, and the menu layouts are intuitive and easy to navigate. You can also customize the display layout by setting shortcuts for your most-used functions. The available 12-inch touch screen is one of the largest in the class.

• Standard infotainment features a 5-inch touch screen, a six-speaker stereo, Bluetooth, and USB ports.

• Available infotainment features an 8.4-inch or a 12-inch touch screen, satellite radio, HD Radio, navigation, multiple upgraded stereo choices, additional USB ports, wireless device charging, a Wi-Fi hot spot, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.

• Additional standard features: push-button start.

• Other available features: a single- or dual-pane sunroof and dual-zone automatic climate control.

Ride and handling

The 2022 Ram 1500 has a superb suspension that soaks up road imperfections. The Ram also provides one of the most comfortable rides, as well as responsive steering and hefty braking. Whether you haul or tow anything, this is a truck that delivers a wonderfully adept ride.

Off-road performance

All Ram 1500 models are available with four-wheel drive. However, if you want to do serious off-roading, you should look to the Rebel and all-new TRX trims. These models have additional features like skid plates, locking differentials, and off-road suspension components, making them more formidable than other Ram models. The TRX is the most capable.

Fuel economy

The Ram gets 20 mpg in the city and 25 mpg on the highway with its V6 engine and RWD. The V8-powered Ram models get 15/22 mpg city/highway, which is normal for all V8 engines. However, if you opt for Ram’s eTorque V8, ratings jump to 18/23 mpg.

The turbodiesel is the most fuel-efficient powertrain by far, returning ratings of 22 mpg in the city and 32 mpg on the highway. The four-wheel-drive TRX’s monstrous supercharged V8 is the opposite of the diesel, with the lowest ratings of 10/14 mpg city/highway. Except the TRX, all ratings listed above are for RWD models. With 4WD, ratings drop by about 1 mpg.

As you can see, there is no shortage of options when it comes to choosing a powerplant for your 2022 Ram 1500. The biggest challenge is matching up your drive expectations to the right combo.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing, and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations, and vehicles.