Jaguar F-Type convertible is classy, open-air fun

Like several manufacturers, Jaguar has stated its intentions to go all-electric by 2025. Even before that bit of news had sunk in, and the reality that fuel-driven Jaguars will be a thing of the past, I had my eyes on testing the 2022 Jaguar F-Type.

On one hand, I have been eager to get into this modern two-seater because of all the serious updates it got for 2022. Available as a convertible and a coupe, the F-Type gets an impressive upgrade to the cabin, standard 20-inch rims, and even larger brakes.

On the other hand, I was a bit surprised when Jaguar announced it was dropping the turbocharged four-cylinder and supercharged six-cylinder variants in favor of a V8-only lineup for the P450 and P450 R-Dynamic trims. I guess if they are riding off into the sunset, this cat is going out as a true sports car with a V8!

Exterior moxie

The exterior styling of the Jaguar F-Type is intimidating at first glance. The expected clean lines and sleek profile are intact from the 2021 redesign, and my convertible tester took it all to another level. My tester had a bold Caldera Red that was deep, rich and unmistakable as anything but a speedster.

Up front, the F-Type P450 Convertible greets you with its pencil-slim headlights, distinct clamshell hood and aggressive grille with low-slung intake effects just inches off the pavement. While Jaguar sticks to its iconic tradition of clean styling, this is a seriously bold design that never gets too aggressive to lose its sophistication and class.

The new standard 20-inch rims plant the short nose and rear overhang to the pavement. The F-Type P450 convertible looks low to the ground because it is very low to the ground – and what a tremendous sight it is slipping through the night air with the power rear spoiler jumping to attention whenever you might like a little flair.

Upgraded cabin

I don’t want to give you the idea there was anything wrong with the previous interior of the F-Type, but I do want to emphasize where Jaguar elevated its game and made this 2022 cabin extra special. Let’s start with the embossed jaguars on the headrests and the contrast stitching on the seats and doors. Both of these elements set a standard as soon as you slip into the driver’s seat. They are both bold and beautiful.

Once you drop into the low-profile seats with adjustable bolstering on all sides, you start to take in the subtle touches this Jaguar has to offer. But first things first – get that convertible top down! Luckily it’s just a flip of a console-mounted button and it takes about 10 seconds to lower the windows, unfasten the top and fold it neatly behind the front seatbacks and let the sidecaps slide back into place.

There’s a large instrument panel with a 12.3-inch color digital instrument cluster and a smaller 10-inch touchscreen to keep connected to your cat. Whether it’s the supple leather, satin-finish chrome accents, or the appreciated minimal layout design used for the center console and controls, this is a cat that deserves high praise (and the $80k+ price tag).

If you have a partner, and you golf, the tight quarters of this convertible are probably not for you. If you’re single, and you golf, you’re probably going to stay single – because your clubs need to be in the passenger seat in order to get them to the club. Even with the top-up, nothing other than junior clubs will fit in the trunk. In my book, a small price to pay for the game you love.

Performance

Sure, there are those who will whine about losing the optional turbo 4-cylinder and supercharged 6-cylinder powerplants. To those I say: I hear you – but I don’t care. You now have a sports car powered by a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 delivering 444 horsepower and 428 pound-feet of torque at 2,500 rpm.

Paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission with the always-fun-to-use Gearshift Paddles, there is no shortage of fun driving characteristics associated with the F-Type P450, which is available in rear-wheel or all-wheel drive. I tested the RWD version that propels occupants hunkered down in the seats to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds. Not enough for those whiners? How about a top speed of 177 mph? If you really like those apples, try out the F-Type P450 R-Dynamic, with 575 horsepower, all-wheel drive, and a 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds.

This cat is hiding a large, loud V8 under its hood that will purr and pounce at the same time. All that power can be accentuated by selecting from the Dynamic driving mode or pressing the exhaust note button on the console, which distinctly changes the tone.

Once you buckle into the convertible, you can push this Jaguar anywhere you want to go. The suspension is taught but absorbent enough to make the ride quite nice. Look for steering to be very responsive, braking exceptional, with minimal body lean in turns.

My tester had a base $73,000 price tag, but with a few add-ons, the final price was $84,350. Ultimately, you have to decide if being the center of attention on the road is acceptable for your personality type. If you opt for the Caldera Red, it better be!

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years’ experience driving, testing, and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations, and vehicles.