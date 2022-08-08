Nissan Sentra SR is a value sedan that punches above its weight

The 2022 Nissan Sentra is the absolute definition of a “car to get around in.” That’s not meant to be a pejorative statement, but rather a feather in the cap of the small sedan that emulates sibling Altima and Maxima’s distinct exterior styling.

The Nissan Sentra is available in the base S, SV and top-end SR trim levels. I recently tested the high-level SR model with the all-new black-trim package. These dark-hued options have really taken off the last few years and while I was not a fan to start with, I have become a true believer as the stylings have undertaken the use of flat paint and other treatments to distinguish the vehicles from one another.

Exterior style

On the outside, the Sentra closely resembles the larger Altima and Maxima, though it does not impact the compact sedan’s overall proportions, which are sporty and contemporary. The Sentra features slim LED headlights that push a feeling of movement toward the rear. I think the lo roofline and black trim on the rear roof pillars create that “floating-canopy” effect popular on so many smaller sedans. And why not, it does make the car feel longer and sleeker.

My tester featured the coolest 18-inch black alloy rims ($890), which further emphasized the sporty-classy feel of the black-trim package. The rear spoiler is well done and the chrome-tipped exhaust finishes things off with refinement. For a sedan that starts at $20,485 for the base model and climbs up to $27,615 for my top-end edition, there is real value in the Sentra.

Cabin feel

While the Sentra may fall into the economy car category based on pricing the cabin of my top-end SR featured a soft synthetic leather upholstery that instantly elevated the entire comfort level.

Sentra features well-bolstered front seats and plenty of head and legroom. The Premium package ($2,470) is really worth looking at as it adds 6-way power adjustments and more lumbar support, along with heated features for seats and steering wheel. I loved the large power moonroof that was the centerpiece of the package. Also, the 8-speaker Bose audio system that’s part of the upgrade package delivers amazing sound in the tighter quarters of the Sentra.

The back seat has enough leg room for taller bodies, but it’s not quite wide enough for three people on longer trips. The trunk has 14.3 cubic feet of space. While I found the driver’s view good, the low roofline slightly restricts a clear view to the sides and rear.

Standard safety equipment includes automatic emergency braking, automatic high beams, and blind-spot monitors. A surround-view camera system and adaptive cruise control are available on the top two trims.

Performance

The Sentra’s powerplant is a 2.0-liter, inline 4-cylinder that delivers 149 horsepower and 146 lb-ft of torque. Like all the Nissan sedans, the engine is mated to a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). While the CVT is engineered to seamlessly comb through a continuous range of gear ratios, I have found that many variants struggle to optimize an immediate call for power. Yes, it pays big on fuel savings (something to emphasize with today’s elevated gas prices) but it doesn’t do much to elevate the performance or fun factor of the Drive. On the highway, the transmission and engine work better together to maintain top-end speed.

The Sentra features an independent suspension that easily provides the cabin with comfort.

The engine is tuned for casual driving and suffers a bit from some body lean and understeer with its all-season tires.

Overall, at $27,615, the Nissan Sentra SR I tested is a value in my book. It looks great, drives with comfort, and depending on the trim package you opt for, it delivers a refined interior that features little plastic and plenty of accommodating features.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years’ experience driving, testing, and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations, and vehicles.