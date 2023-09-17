PR cross country wins at Ryan Bryne Festival: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, Sept. 16

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Woodstock Ryan Bryne Festival: At Emricson Park, Prairie Ridge’s varsity team won the flighted race with nine points, taking firsts in Flights 3-7.
Woodstock twins Ishan and Aryan Patel won Flights 1 and 2, with the Wolves taking the other five. The race is run with flights of runners instead of one huge group. Each flight counts the same.
Evan Gilleland (3), Eddy Klimkowski (4), Kevin DeGroot (5), Daniel Cardenas (6) and Steven Randles (7) won their flights for the Wolves. Prairie Ridge also won the junior varsity race with a perfect seven points, taking each flight.
Warren Invitational: At Gurnee, Cary-Grove’s Jameson Tenopir took ninth and Crystal Lake South’s Joey Gonzalez was 21st.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Woodstock Ryan Bryne Festival: At Emricson Park, Prairie Ridge’s girls won the varsity title with 13 points and won four of the seven flights in the race.
The Wolves’ Olivia McPherson won Flight 1, Emily McPherson won Flight 3, Ali Storz took 5 and Flynn Wolff won 7.
Dundee-Crown’s Ashley Leon won Flight 2.
Warren Invitational: At Gurnee, Crystal Lake South took the team title with 88 points, led by Abby Macheskey in seventh place.
Olivia Pinta (18th), Colette Bacidore (21st) and Victoria Pinta (26th) were the Gators’ other top finishers.
BOYS GOLF
Dundee-Crown Invitational: At Randall Oaks in West Dundee, Huntley took fifth, led by Nathan Elm’s 73 and Nooa Hakala’s 74 in the 22-team event.
The Red Raiders finished with a 309. Elm tied for eighth. Taig Bhathal added a 78 and Sam Locascio shot 84 for the Raiders.
Burlington Central was fifth at 310.
GIRLS GOLF
Mundelein Invitational: McHenry’s Madison Donovan shot 79 to win and led the Warriors to the team title with 370. Kilynn Axelson shot a 93 for fifth place.
Jennifer Henry added a 96 for McHenry.
Johnsburg shot 419 for third place in the six-team event. Mackenzie and Lauren McQuiston each shot a 102 for the Skyhawks.
BOYS SOCCER
Huntley 2, Hononegah 0: At Huntley, Isaac Jacobo and Kyle Paler scored for the Red Raiders (6-3-1) in their nonconference win over the Indians.
Mason Leslie assisted on Jacobo’s goal, which was scored in the sixth minute. Paler scored in the 67th minute.
Ethan Robertson had two saves in the first half and Jack Bakey had four in the second half for the Raiders.
Harvard 1 Jacobs 0: At Algonquin, David Pichardo scored in the first half as the Hornets beat the Golden Eagles in nonconference play.
Bryan Contreras had an assist for Harvard. Osvaldo Nova had four saves in goal for the Hornets.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Woodstock North co-op Invite: At Woodstock, Jacobs co-op won the team title in the varsity division, followed by Crystal Lake South co-op in second place.
Bella Fontana, Becca Flint, Lila Gorgosz and Abby Uhl took first in the 200 free relay for South co-op, and Fontana, Penny Brereton, Flint and Uhl were first in the 400 free relay.
Uhl was first in the 200 IM and 100 free, and Fontana was first in the 50 free.
Brereton, Abi Zelikman, Flint and Fontana were second in the 200 medley relay.
Kendall Kramer was second in the 200 free and Brereton was second in the 200 IM.