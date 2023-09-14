Kyle Patterson nets hat trick for Johnsburg soccer: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 13

BOYS SOCCER
Johnsburg 5, Plano 1: At Johnsburg, Kyle Patterson had a hat trick in the first half for the Skyhawks in their Kishwaukee River Conference win against the Reapers on Wednesday.
Jake Calhoun and Kyle Jesuit also scored for Johnsburg, and Armando Garcia added three assists. Preston Michel made 12 saves in goal.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Richmond-Burton 2, Marengo 0: At Richmond, Elissa Furlan had nine kills and eight digs for the Rockets (10-3, 6-0 KRC) in a 25-16, 25-18 KRC win against the Indians (8-8-3, 2-4).
Lanee Cooley had 11 digs, Maggie Uhwat had 10 kills, and Alex Hopp had 23 assists for R-B. Dani Hopp had six kills and four blocks, and Zoe Freund had three kills and three aces.
Woodstock North 2, Sandwich 0: At Sandwich, Lexi Hansen had six kills, six digs and an ace for the Thunder (9-2, 5-1) in a 25-8, 25-23 KRC victory over the Indians.
Devynn Schulze had nine digs and three aces for North, Gabby Schefke had 16 assists, three aces and three kills and Clara Klasek added five kills.
Plano 2, Harvard 0: At Harvard, the Hornets (2-9, 0-6) lost to the Reapers 25-12, 25-16 in their KRC match.
Britta Livdahl had eight digs and two aces for Harvard, Mindy Krasinski had four kills, two aces and six digs and Aideliz Renteria added seven assists.
Wheaton Classic: At Wheaton, Prairie Ridge (5-5) dropped both of its pool matches against Benet 25-9, 25-15 and Downers Grove North 25-22, 25-16.
GIRLS TENNIS
Cary-Grove 7, Wauconda 0: At Cary, Addie Lee (No. 1), Chloe Warner (No. 2) and Eva Becirovic (No. 3) each won their singles matches for the Trojans (8-8) in a nonconference sweep against the Bulldogs.
Becca Weaver and Katelyn O’Malley (No. 1), Aubrey Lonergan and Ellie Mjaanes (No. 2), Katie Groos and Michaela Fink (No. 3) and Ava Bogner and Dana Werner (No. 4) added wins at doubles.
Woodstock 4, Johnsburg 3: At Woodstock, Natalie Morrow and Ebba Hammarstedt dropped their first set at No. 1 doubles for the Blue Streaks but came back to win and secure a KRC win against the Skyhawks.
BOYS GOLF
Marian Central 157, Chicago Christian 175: At Silver Lake in Orland Park, Peter Louise earned medalist honors for the Hurricanes with a 1-under-par 34 in a Chicagoland Christian Conference win over the Knights.
Jacob Timpe had a 39, Finn Pivnicka had a 41 and Mason Graf had a 43.
Huntley 150, Dundee-Crown 165: At Bonnie Dundee in Carpentersville, Nathan Elm shot a 1-over 35 for the Red Raiders in an FVC win over the Chargers.
Nooa Hakala had a 36 for Huntley, Austin Mullen had a 38 and Jeremy Chadwick had a 41.
Jared Russell, Cam Schmeiser and Kai Klancnik had 41s for D-C, and Jack Sundstedt had a 42.
Belvidere 184, Marengo 195: At Timber Pointe in Poplar Grove, Leo Bankel had a 45 for the Indians in a nonconference loss to the Bucs.
Sean Ettner had a 46, Andrew Johnson had a 51 and Michael Gieseke had a 53.
Grayslake North 179, Johnsburg 185: At Renwood in Round Lake Beach, Mason Salamoun led the Skyhawks with a 44 in a nonconference loss to the Knights.
Nick Grons had a 45, Riley Johnson had a 46 and Jacob Smith had a 50.
GIRLS GOLF
Huntley 184, Dundee-Crown 194: At Bonnie Dundee in Carpentersville, Aubrey Dingbaum shot a 42 to lead the Raiders past the Chargers in their FVC dual.
Maddie Sloan had a 44 for Huntley, Maddie Lakovic had a 48 and Annie Garrard had a 50.
Hampshire Quad: At Randall Oaks in West Dundee, McHenry’s Madison Donovan earned medalist honors with a 37 as the Warriors shot a 184 to beat Hampshire (189), Jacobs (208) and Burlington Central (221).
Also scoring for McHenry were Abby Powers (47) and Jennifer Henry (48). Kilynn Axelson and Abigail Shoemaker had 52s.
Hampshire was led by Maddie Franz (42), Kaylee Seo (46), Madison Bilek (50) and Jaina Farnam (51).
Jacobs was led by Nicole Heims (46), Natalie Zimmerman (49), Marley Skarosi (56) and Ava Tousey (57).
Burlington Central was led by Ariana Riep (48), Gisele Shahzada (56), Ava Menke (57) and Reese Klug (60).
Crystal Lake Central co-op 172, Prairie Ridge 195: At Turnberry in Lakewood, Delaney Medlyn had the low score for the Tigers with a 39 in an FVC win over the Wolves.
Madeline Trannel had a 43 for Central co-op, Addison Cleary had a 44 and Rylee Rud had a 46.
Jenna Albanese had a 43 for Prairie Ridge, followed by Lily Myers (48), Grace Mertel (49) and Natalie Barnes (55).
Marengo 205, Sycamore 216: At Marengo Ridge, Emma Leucht had a 48 for the Indians in a nonconference win against the Spartans.
Maggie Hanson had a 49, Gabby Gieseke had a 51 and Charlette Machac had a 57.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Jacobs co-op 120, McHenry 49: At McHenry, Rachel Johnson, Kaitlyn Tomaszewski, Tessa Iverson and Eliana Niemi won the 200 medley relay for Jacobs co-op in an FVC win against the Warriors.
Niemi, Renata Gomez, Carly Pierzchalski and Tomaszewski won the 200 free relay, and Pierzchalski, Iverson, Katelyn Mumper and Rachel Johnson won the 400 free relay.
Also for Jacobs co-op, Johnson won the 100 free and 100 backstroke, Pierzchalski won the 200 free, Niemi won the 200 IM, Iverson won the 500 free and Tomaszewski won the 100 breastroke.
Emma Story won the 50 free and 100 butterfly for McHenry.