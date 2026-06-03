Oswego museum program looks at Kendall County’s history from Civil War to present

The interurban trolley from Aurora to Yorkville accelerates down Oswego’s South Main Street about 1903 as two women passengers who just debarked walk up Washington Street. Trolleys made several round trips each day between 1900 and 1925. (Photo provided by Little White School Museum )

Kendall County’s century of post-Civil War population decline and its subsequent explosive post World War II growth will be the underlying theme as the Little White School Museum presents “A Brief History of Kendall County: Part 2, From 1865 to the Present” on Saturday, June 6.

The museum is located at 72 Polk St. in Oswego. The museum presented part 1 of the county’s history on April 18.

The program on Saturday begins at noon with museum director Roger Matile guiding attendees through the county’s history, chronicling the gradual population decline after the Civil War; county farmers’ history of adopting agricultural innovations leading to the startling changes in farming during the past 70 years; the era of surprising lawlessness during the “Roaring ‘20s” and 1930s; and the effects of financial panics on every county resident.

Admission is $5. Pre-register by calling the Oswegoland Park District at 630-554-1010, or pay at the door the day of the program. All proceeds from this program, hosted by the Oswegoland Heritage Association and the Little White School Museum, benefit the museum’s operations.

The program is part of the Little White School Museum’s year-long commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

For more information on the program or on the museum, call the museum at 630-554-2999 or send an email to director@littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org.