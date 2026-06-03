Women of Distinction honoree is tireless advocate for veterans

Award recipient Laura Franz speaks during the Northwest Herald's Women of Distinction award luncheon Wednesday June 4, 2025, at Boulder Ridge Country Club, in Lake in the Hills. The luncheon recognized ten women in the community as Women of Distinction. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Where most people see a problem, Laura Franz sees an opportunity to solve a challenge.

As the executive director for Veterans Path to Hope in Crystal Lake, she leads the small staff and many volunteers who fill an important role connecting veterans and active military members and their families to services, support and, far too often, assistance with basic necessities including housing and food insecurity needs.

“I see inherent possibilities in people, situations, and challenges, which allows me to facilitate movement toward solutions and growth,” Franz said. “It isn’t often that I get stuck when trying to solve a problem, especially as I’m open to new ideas and solutions that are out of the box.”

Franz herself isn’t a veteran, but it has never diminished her care and commitment to the veteran and military community. She married a veteran. She has relatives who are veterans, including a niece and nephew currently serving. But more importantly, she has experience that has helped to steer the nonprofit organization as it grows and continues to provide connections and essential lifelines.

“When I applied for this job, I knew it was meant to be. I had the experience, I knew how to help with financials and grants and I have the greatest people to work with,” Franz said.

She is among the current group of 10 recipients of the Women of Distinction Awards. Bestowed by Shaw Local-Northwest Herald, the honor recognizes women in McHenry County, nominated by their peers, friends and loved ones, who provide leadership in their fields of expertise, serve as role models and mentors, advocate positive social change or give back to their community through time, talent and resources. A new class of honorees will be celebrated in June.

In his nomination of Franz, Cliff Jackson wrote, “Laura is a tireless worker, with a natural ability to project positive energy. She lifts up those around her with her spirit.”

Franz recalls in high school taking one of those tests to help individuals find their ideal career field. At age 16, her scores pointed her to the field of social work, and she hasn’t looked back.

“It was so perfect,” Franz said. “Social work doesn’t even feel like work.”

Franz was drawn to support others, something she finds in common with veterans and active military members. She sees it time and again, like the recent return visit of a veteran whom the organization was able to help a few months ago.

She said, “He was so appreciative and said, ‘You guys were there when I really needed it, now I want to know what can I do to help my fellow brothers?’”

She continued, “It’s amazing and very motivating for these hard times.”

For Franz, it’s those moments that remind her and the staff why they work so hard for others, whether it’s helping with housing assistance, food insecurity or connecting individuals with mental health or families with support groups.

“People are struggling,” Franz said.

It can be difficult to see those who were willing to sacrifice their lives for their country struggle to have stable housing and food for themselves and their families, and to manage their health needs. For Franz, there’s no time to complain: She needs to find dentists who can provide care for veterans, who will forgo care they can’t afford.

Or there’s the story of the widow who created a memorial donation in honor of her husband to help veterans who need assistance with car repairs, so they can continue to work.

Veterans Path to Hope is more than a resource. It’s a place where veterans, active military members and their families can find those who understand each other, whether it’s at a coffee get-together at the Landing Zone, the organization’s Grayslake location, or at a local festival or event where the team sets up mobile gaming station, where veterans and their children can challenge each other in race car games. Franz said she even tried a game or two.

“It’s really fun,” she added. “It’s been a fun figuring out ways to pull people in.”