Northwest Herald boys golf preview: Five golfers to watch in 2023

Here are five boys golfers to watch in the Northwest Herald area this season.
Eric Brown, Hampshire, sr.
Brown, a Northwest Herald All-Area second-team pick as a junior, tied for fifth at the Fox Valley Conference Tournament with a 79 for the Whip-Purs, who took fourth as a team behind Huntley, Cary-Grove and Prairie Ridge. Hampshire fell two shots shy of qualifying to sectionals. Brown shot a 78 to advance as an individual.
Nathan Elm, Huntley, sr.
Elm earned All-Area second-team honors and helped lead the Red Raiders to the FVC Tournament title over Cary-Grove on a fifth-score tiebreaker. Elm tied for fifth at the conference meet with a 79 and shot an 80 at regionals. He missed qualifying for the Class 3A state meet by a shot.
Matthew Kowalik, Burlington Central, jr.
Kowalik placed ninth at the FVC with an 80 and posted a 79 at regionals, helping Central take third and advance to sectionals as a team. He started the season with a 79 at the Boulder Ridge Summer Classic.
Peter Louise, Marian Central, jr.
Louise was 14th at regionals with an 85, leading the Hurricanes to a sectional appearance as a team, and tied for 12th at sectionals to qualify for the Class 2A state tournament. At state, Louise shot a 90 in the first round, but did not make the cut for Day 2. He was an All-Area first-team selection.
Charlie Pettrone, Prairie Ridge, sr.
Pettrone, the 2022 Northwest Herald Boys Golfer of the Year, tied for second at regionals with a 73 and tied for third at sectionals with a 74. He won the Fox Valley Conference Tournament individual championship with a 74 and was the FVC’s end-of-season points champion. Pettrone qualified for the Class 2A state meet and tied for 17th with a 75-78-153.