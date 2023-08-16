August 16, 2023
Northwest Herald boys golf preview: Five golfers to watch in 2023

By Alex Kantecki
Prairie Ridge’s Charlie Pettrone watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the Fox Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Randall Oaks Golf Club in West Dundee.

Prairie Ridge’s Charlie Pettrone watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the Fox Valley Conference Tournament last season at Randall Oaks Golf Club in West Dundee. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Here are five boys golfers to watch in the Northwest Herald area this season.

Eric Brown, Hampshire, sr.

Brown, a Northwest Herald All-Area second-team pick as a junior, tied for fifth at the Fox Valley Conference Tournament with a 79 for the Whip-Purs, who took fourth as a team behind Huntley, Cary-Grove and Prairie Ridge. Hampshire fell two shots shy of qualifying to sectionals. Brown shot a 78 to advance as an individual.

Nathan Elm, Huntley, sr.

Elm earned All-Area second-team honors and helped lead the Red Raiders to the FVC Tournament title over Cary-Grove on a fifth-score tiebreaker. Elm tied for fifth at the conference meet with a 79 and shot an 80 at regionals. He missed qualifying for the Class 3A state meet by a shot.

Matthew Kowalik, Burlington Central, jr.

Kowalik placed ninth at the FVC with an 80 and posted a 79 at regionals, helping Central take third and advance to sectionals as a team. He started the season with a 79 at the Boulder Ridge Summer Classic.

Peter Louise, Marian Central, jr.

Louise was 14th at regionals with an 85, leading the Hurricanes to a sectional appearance as a team, and tied for 12th at sectionals to qualify for the Class 2A state tournament. At state, Louise shot a 90 in the first round, but did not make the cut for Day 2. He was an All-Area first-team selection.

Charlie Pettrone, Prairie Ridge, sr.

Pettrone, the 2022 Northwest Herald Boys Golfer of the Year, tied for second at regionals with a 73 and tied for third at sectionals with a 74. He won the Fox Valley Conference Tournament individual championship with a 74 and was the FVC’s end-of-season points champion. Pettrone qualified for the Class 2A state meet and tied for 17th with a 75-78-153.