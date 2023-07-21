Softball: Huntley’s Clara Hudgens commits to Coastal Carolina

I am so grateful to announce my commitment to play division 1 softball at Coastal Carolina University. Thank you to my family, coaches, and friends for supporting me. Shoutout to my hitting coach @jimdonovan45 , and @ILChillGold for helping me throughout this journey! 🤍🐓 pic.twitter.com/TkecG3251h

“I’m really going to miss the atmosphere, the girls and the coaches. I have a lot of great memories. I’m glad that we were able to leave a legacy and I was able to experience what I did because not a lot of people get to experience that.”

— Clara Hudgens, on her softball career at Huntley