Softball: 25 McHenry County-area players named to Illinois Coaches Association All-State team

Twenty-five players in the Northwest Herald coverage area were selected to the Illinois Coaches Association All-State softball team for their respective classes. Class 1A and 2A teams were announced last week, while 3A and 4A were released Sunday.
Of the 25 local players selected, three were named first team.
Richmond-Burton senior catcher Taylor Davison and Johnsburg senior shortstop Brooke Klosowicz were named to the Class 2A All-State first team, while Huntley senior outfielder Katie Mitchell earned first-team honors in 4A.
Davison, the Kishwaukee River Conference Player of the Year for the second straight season, hit .479 with an area-leading 13 home runs. Davison added six doubles, 32 RBIs and 25 runs scored and will play next year at Syracuse.
Klosowicz hit .603 and set the Skyhawks’ single-season record with 12 homers. She drove in 36 runs and had two home runs in a Class 2A Johnsburg Regional final win against Sandwich, including the go-ahead homer in the eighth inning. Klosowicz will play next year at Penn State.
Mitchell hit .538 with a .623 on-base percentage and led area players with 57 total hits, 58 runs scored and 58 stolen bases. She was caught stealing only twice. Mitchell hit her first career over-the-fence home run and will play next year at Loyola.
The full team can be found at icasoftball.org.
Here is a list of the 25 local players selected to the All-State softball team.
Class 2A
First team: Taylor Davison, Richmond-Burton, sr., C; Brooke Klosowicz, Johnsburg, sr., SS
Second team: Maddy Christopher, Marengo, sr., CF; Hailey Holtz, Richmond-Burton, so., P; Lilly Kunzer, Marengo, jr., P;
Third team: Kylee Jensen, Marengo, so., C; Madison Kunzer, Richmond-Burton, so., P; Kayla Riener, Johnsburg, fr., C; Ella Smith, Johnsburg, jr., 1B; Mia Spohr, Richmond-Burton, sr., SS
Class 3A
Second team: Tallulah Eichholz, Harvard, so., P; Becca Weaver, Cary-Grove, jr., P
Third team: Maddie Crick, Cary-Grove, jr., C; Emily Harlow, Prairie Ridge, jr., OF; Ady Kiddy, Prairie Ridge, so., SS; Kaley Koltz, Cary-Grove, jr., OF; Giada Motto, Crystal Lake Central, jr., C; Norah Mungle, Woodstock North, sr., C; Olivia Shaw, Crystal Lake Central, so., P; JoJo Vermett, Woodstock North, jr. P
Class 4A
First team: Katie Mitchell, Huntley, sr., OF
Second team: McKayla Anderson, Dundee-Crown, jr., P; Vanessa Buske, McHenry, jr., P; Clara Hudgens, Huntley, sr., P
Third team: Meg Ryan, Huntley, jr., 1B