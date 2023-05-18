Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, May 17

Crystal Lake Central baseball’s John Gariepy, Johnny Geisser and Rhett Ozment combined to throw a no-hitter in the Tigers’ 19-4 win in five innings over Woodstock North on Wednesday in Woodstock.
Gariepy threw 2 ⅓ innings, striking out six batters and allowing one earned run, while Geisser threw 1 ⅔ innings, striking out one batter. Ozment came in and logged ⅔ innings, striking out two batters.
Jaden Obaldo, Connor Gibour and Mason Lechowicz each drove in three runs for the Tigers (11-17), while Sean Kempf, Nolan Hollander, Andrew Welder, Ethan Wolf, Ozment, Carter Kelly and Ben Freese each finished with an RBI.
Sean Pigliacelli brought in two runs for the Thunder (16-9), and Ryan Pulaski and Cade Blaksley each finished with an RBI.
Marengo 11, Marian Central 3: At the Class 2A Johnsburg Regional, Indians starter Caden Vogt struck out 10 batters over 6 ⅔ innings, not allowing an earned run on three hits.
Vogt, Andrew Johnson, Cody Stallings, David Lopez and Patrick Signore each drove in a run for Marengo (21-7).
St. Charles North 8, Burlington Central 1: At Burlington, the Rockets tallied seven hits but only scored one run in a loss.
Elliot Alecia drove in a run for Central (15-16). Chase Powrozek started and threw three innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits with two strikeouts.
SOFTBALL
Johnsburg 13, Aurora Central Catholic 8: At the Class 2A Johnsburg Regional, the Skyhawks scored five runs in the first inning to advance to the regional final.
Ella Smith led the way with three RBIs for Johnsburg (8-13), while Brooke Klosowicz drove in two. Nicole Jihlavec, Sarah Nethaway and Carly Burnopp each brought in a run. Joree Tibbs started and threw 4 ⅓ innings, allowing two earned runs on seven hits, striking out two.
Burlington Central 8, Crystal Lake Central 6: At Burlington, Anna Sanders drove in three runs to lead the Rockets to a Fox Valley Conference win.
Hannah Rindner added two RBIs for BC (9-20, 5-13). Emily Rafferty, Lana Garrett and Antonina Garcia each drove in a run. Rafferty threw a complete game, striking out three and allowing two earned runs on seven hits.
Kate Show led the way with three RBIs for the Tigers (13-13, 8-10), and Carone Gianna finished with two. Taylor Roggenbuck also drove in a run.
Wauconda 6, Crystal Lake South 3: At Wauconda, the Gators’ comeback effort came up short in their nonconference game.
Stephanie Lesnewski drove in two runs for South (11-16). Molly Cook finished with an RBI.
Woodstock North 21, Round Lake 1 (3 inn.): At Round Lake, the Thunder made the most of nine errors from Round Lake to pick up a nonconference win.
Aly Jordan, Sydney Wiegel and Abi Forester each drove in two runs for WN (8-9). Norah Mungle, Makayla Nordahl and Caylin Stevens each finished with an RBI. Nordahl struck out six batters and allowed no earned runs on two hits.
Prairie Ridge 8, Harvard 6: At Harvard, Emily Harlow hit three home runs to lead the Wolves to a nonconference win.
Harlow drove in six runs for PR (13-13), while Adysen Kiddy brought in two. Reese Mosolino threw a complete game, striking out 13 batters and allowing two earned runs on five hits.
Jillian Cooke drove in two runs for the Hornets (10-10). Britta Livdahl and Aralynn Schnieder each finished with an RBI.
Dundee-Crown 13, Hampshire 1: At Hampshire, the Chargers used 13 hits to pick up an FVC win.
Kendall Brents finished with four RBIs for D-C (18-13, 11-7), while McKayla Anderson brought in three. Addison Pino, Jordyn Jeffs and Casi Attapit, who homered, all brought in a run. Anderson threw a complete game, striking out nine batters and allowing one earned run on five hits.
Mia Robinson finished with an RBI for the Whip-Purs (11-15, 5-13)
GIRLS SOCCER
Jacobs 7, Harlem 0: At the Class 3A Grant Regional, Delaney Roimiser scored four goals, Gabby Wojtarowicz added two, and Delaney Lukowski scored one.
McHenry 3, Grant 0: At the Class 3A Grant Regional, Emerson Gasmann scored two goals, and Kylie Parisi added another to advance the Warriors to the regional final Friday against Jacobs.
BOYS LACROSSE
Crystal Lake Central 8, McHenry 1: At the Grayslake North Sectional in Crystal Lake, the Tigers won their playoff opener.
Lakes 17, Marian Central 1: At the Grayslake North Sectional in Woodstock, the Hurricanes couldn’t keep up with the Eagles.
Lake Zurich 17, Jacobs 3: At the Warren Sectional in Lake Zurich, the Golden Eagles lost their postseason opener.
Huntley 17, Crystal Lake South 4 At Huntley, the Red Raiders (13-4, 7-0) picked up the win to clinch the FVC title.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Crystal Lake Central co-op 12, Prospect 8: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers ended the regular season with their 19th win of the year.