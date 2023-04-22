McHenry County Track and Field Meet: CL Central boys, Prairie Ridge girls take team titles

CARY – Crystal Lake Central’s boys track and field team did not perform well at the Buffalo Grove Inviational last Saturday and heard about it all week.
“It was probably our worst meet since I’ve been on the team,’’ said senior hurdler Jonathan Tegel, who sat out with a calf strain. “Our coaches talked a lot about how we needed to step up and toughen up.”
The Tigers apparently got the message. They came out inspired Friday night and took their second straight team title at the McHenry County Track and Field Meet at Cary-Grove’s Al Bohrer Field.
“We had to come out and compete, and we did that tonight.”— Brian Seaver, Crystal Lake Central coach
Prairie Ridge’s girls, led by Rylee Lydon’s three first-place finishes, took that team title, beating defending champion McHenry.
Lydon repeated as champion in the long jump – going 5.79 meters (19-0) to break the 1999 record of Woodstock’s Laura Valldeparas (18-1 3/4), the meet’s longest-existing record for girls.
Tegel was back from a calf strain to repeat as champion in the 110-meter high and 300 intermediate hurdles. McHenry had a lead early in the meet thanks to some strong field event finishes, but the Tigers closed hard for the win.
“Tegel is a much better athlete than last year,” Tigers coach Brian Seaver said. “He was coming off ACL surgery last year. After he got 10th at (Class 3A state in the 110 hurdles), he put in a lot of time last summer. He ran cross country. He’s put in the time.”
Tegel won the 110s in 14.51 and the 300s in 39.42.
“My steps were off (in the 300s), but I saw (Crystal Lake South’s) Carter (Alvarado) making a move on the curve and I reacted,” Tegel said. “I feel pretty confident. My legs feel good. I still have a lot of work to do in both races.”
Central’s Aiden Shulfer and Karson Hollander went 1-2 in the 3,200. The Tigers did the rest on depth.
“It’s been a great response tonight,” Seaver said. “We had to come out and compete, and we did that tonight.”
Woodstock North’s Mark Duenas won the 100 and 200 meters, repeating at 100 champion. Crystal Lake South’s Nate Van Witzenburg won the long and triple jumps.
McHenry’s Zeke Galvicius repeated in the pole vault with a meet record of 4.67 meters (15-4), breaking South’s Sam Peschke’s mark of 15-1.
Galvicius cleared 15-0, then 15-4, both on his first attempts.
“I had a really nice tailwind, so I’m thinking that did me a favor,” Galvicius said. “Last week we vaulted here and I cleared 15-0 by a lot. I wasn’t holding the plant long enough. I pushed through today and got over.
“I’m so happy right now. I’ve been waiting for that one.”
Richmond-Burton won the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays. The Rockets’ Max Loveall, Jack Martens, Dan Kalinowski, Sean Rockwell won the 4x100 and 4x200, then Martens, Kalinowski, Oscar Bonilla and Rockwell won the 4x400.
Prairie Ridge won the 4x800 with Olivia McPherson, Lila Stewart, Brenna Benjamin and Rachel Soukup, then won the 4x100 with Molly Willis, Anna Borg, Kaitlyn Harmke and Kiley Harmke.
The Wolves also took the 4x200 with Willis, Borg, Kaitlyn Harmke and Katie Jewell.
Soukup ran 4:58.25 to win the 1,600.
“We’re killing it today,” Lydon said. “I’ve been keeping up with the team scores. Our relays got gold. To see all three of them get first is awesome. Over these past few weeks we’ve developed a really strong team. We have a lot of young girls who have progessed with us.”
Woodstock North’s Ashley Janeczko won the shot put and discus. Richmond-Burton’s Angelina Gersch won the 300 low hurdles and triple jump. Johnburg’s Caitlyn Casella was a repeat champion in the 100.
McHenry County Track and Field Meet
Boys Results
Team scores: 1. Crystal Lake Central 116, 2. Prairie Ridge 78, 3. McHenry 77, 4. Jacobs 74, 5. Cary-Grove 72, 6. Crystal Lake South 71.5, 7. Woodstock North 64.5, 8. Richmond-Burton 57, 9. Woodstock 46, 10. Marian Central 19, 11, Marengo 18, 12. Johnsburg 7, 13. Harvard 2, 14. Alden-Hebron 0.
4x800 relay: 1. Jacobs (Adam Lakeman, Alec Melendez, Max Sudrzynski, Isaac Pepin) 8:22.39, 2. CL Central 8:24.15, 3. Woodstock 8:25.53, 4. Prairie Ridge 8:46.21, 5. CL Souh 8:56.98, 6. McHenry 9:10.68.
4x100 relay: 1. Richmond-Burton (Max Loveall, Jack Martens, Dan Kalinowski, Sean Rockwell) 43.92, 2. Cary-Grove 44.76, 3. CL Central 45.07, 4. McHenry 45.32, 5. Woodstock North 45.38, 6. Prairie Ridge 45.47.
3,200 meters: 1. Aiden Shulfer (CLC) 10:07.32, 2. Karson Hollander (CLC) 10:07.38, 3. Andrew Beyer (Jac) 10:07.43, 4. Nick Schmitz (McH) 10:20.49, 5. Dylan Hanson (Wdk) 10:21.54, 6. Kevin DeGroot (PR) 10:36.46.
110 high hurdles: 1. Jonathan Tegel (CLC) 14.51, 2. Carter Alvarado (CLS) 15.69, 3. Jared Kniola (Wdk) 16.17, 4. Giovanni Young (WN) 16.20, 5. Keel Brossard (PR) 16.81, 6. Tanner Thompson (R-B) 16.82.
100 meters: 1. Mark Duenas (WN) 11.24, 2. Eli Shoufer (PR) 11.33, 3. Caleb Ramirez (C-G) 11.42, 4. Brian Wacaser (McH) 11.47, 5. Dominic Aragona (MC) 11.52, 6. Rene Gaunaurd (CLC) 11.54.
800 meters: 1. Matt Andreano (Jac) 2:04.02, 2. Will Gelon (PR) 2:06.70, 3. Pepin (Jac) 2:07.38, 4. Jackson Hopkins (CLC) 2:07.45, 5. Jameson Tenopir (C-G) 2:07.54, 6. Cohen Shutt (Wdk) 2:08.22.
4x200 relay: 1. Richmond-Burton (Max Loveall, Jack Martens, Dan Kalinowski, Sean Rockwell) 1:31.68, 2. Woodstock North 1:36.00, 3. Cary-Grove 1:36.59, 4. Marian Central 1:36.64, 5. CL Central 1:36.74, 6. McHenry 1:38.23.
400 meters: 1. Jack Demakis (PR) 51.93, 2. Mason Alvarez (CLC) 53.47, 3. Logan Miller (CLS) 53.55, 4. Blake Marunde (CLS) 53.79, 5. James Duncan (CLC) 54.23, 6. Jacob Fetting (Jac) 55.12.
300 int. hurdles: 1. Tegel (CLC) 39.42, 2. Devan McTague (Jac) 40.54, 3. Alvarado (CLS) 40.85, 4. Kniola (Wdk) 42.80, 5. Landan Creighton (WN) 43.50, 6. Grant Bond (C-G) 43.62.
1,600 meters: 1. Sudrzynski (Jac) 4:38.72, 2. Hollander (CLC) 4:40.93, 3. Aryan Patel (Wdk) 4:41.61, 4. Evan Gilleland (PR) 4:42.26, 5. Alec Melendez (Jac) 4:42.29, 6. Gerrit Dam (PR) 4:42.62.
200 meters: 1. Duenas (WN) 23.22, 2. Shoufer (PR) 23.30, 3. Brach Skof (C-G) 23.57, 4. Chris Carreno (WN) 23.92, 5. Gaunaurd (CLC) 24.14, 6. Jimmy LaRose (McH) 24.17.
4x400 relay: 1. Richmond-Burton (Martens, Kalinowski, Oscar Bonilla, Rockwell) 3:31.57, 2. CL Central 3:32.55, 3. Prairie Ridge 3:38.34, 4. CL South 3:38.90, 5. Jacobs 3:41.27, 6. Cary-Grove 3:42.85.
Shot put: 1. Ryan Salas (CLS) 14.71 (48-3.25), 2. Reece Ihenacho (C-G) 14.64 (48-0.5), Max Smits (McH) 14.24 (46-8.75), 4. Tyler Moon (Wdk) 13.83 (45-4.5), 5. Will Seibert (Jac) 13.49 (44-3.25), 6. Logan Abrams (C-G) 13.23 (43-5).
Discus: 1. Ihenacho (C-G) 52.56 (172-05), 2. Ryan Gremo (McH) 43.75 (43.75 (143-6), 3. Smits (McH) 40.73 (133-7), 4. Abrams (C-G) 40.19 (131-10), 5. Rune Boyd (Mgo) 37.43 (122-9), 6. Lucas Albertson (Wdk) 36.96) 121-1.
High jump: 1. Hayden Stone (McH) 1.90 (6-2.75), 2. Philip Wasilowski (McH) 1.80 (5-10.75), 3. Khristos Oludimu (Jac) 1.80 (5-10.75), 4. Thompson (R-B) 1.70 (5-5), 5. L. Creighton (WN) 1.65 (5-5), 6. Jaxon Schraut (CLC) 1.65 (5-5).
Long jump: 1. Van Witzenburg (CLS) 6.24 (20-5.75), 2. Holst (Mgo) 6.24 (20-5.75), 3. Logan Molczan (R-B) 6.24 (20-5.75), 4. Ramirez (C-G) 6.22 (20-5), 5. Alten Bergbreiter (Mgo) 6.18 (20-3.5), 6. Jacob Thompson (C-G) 6.11 (20-0.5).
Triple jump: 1. Van Witzenburg (CLS) 13.15 (43-1.75), 2. Kevin Fist (PR) 41.11.25, 3. Aragona (MC) 12.66 (41-6.5), 4. Molczan (R-B) 12.39 (40-7.75), 5. Peyton Thomas (MC) 12.28 (40-3.5), 6. L. Creighton (WN) 12.04 (39-6).
Pole vault: 1. Zeke Galvicius (McH) 4.67 (15-3.75, meet record), 2. Sam Schroll (CLC) 4.27 (14-0), 3. L. Creighton (WN) 3.81 (12-6), 4. Gavin Fujino (CLC) 3.66 (12-0), 5. Fist (PR) 3.35 (10-11.75), 6. Braelan Creighton (WN) 3.05 (10-0).
Girls Results
Team scores: 1. Prairie Ridge 149, 2. McHenry 101.5, 3. Richmond-Burton 73.5 4. Woodstock 67.5, 5 (tie). CL Central, Johnsburg 60, 7. Jacobs 58.5, 8. CL South 37, 9. Woodstock North 36, 10. Harvard 20.5, 11. Marian Central 18.5, 12. Marengo 16, 13. Alden-Hebron 3.
4x800 relay: 1. Prairie Ridge (Olivia McPherson, Lila Stewart, Brenna Benjamin, Rachel Soukup) 10:09.27, 2. CL South 10:23.53, 3. Jacobs 10:52.17, 4. CL Central 11:07.21, 5. McHenry 11:08.55, 6. Richmond-Burton 11:25.63.
4x100 relay: 1. Prairie Ridge (Molly Willis, Anna Borg, Kaitlyn Harmke, Kiley Harmke) 51.31, 2. McHenry 51.50, 3. Johnsburg 52.03, 4. Richmond-Burton 52.44, 5. Jacobs 53.36, 6. Marian Central 53.96.
3,200 meters: 1. Danielle Jensen (McH) 12:01.80, 2. Lynda Rotundo (McH) 12:02.00, 3. Alexia Spatz (R-B) 12:05.60, 4. Brynn Matthei (CLC) 12:10.08, 5. Gianna Pinta (CLS) 12:38.00, 6. Katie Lorenz (CLS) 12:47.00.
100 high hurdles: 1. Rylee Lydon (PR) 15.02, 2. Bella Borta (WN) 16.83, 3. Kelly Anderson (PR) 17.14, 4. Emma Blanken (McH) 17.21, 5. Sheniya Gise (CLC) 17.48, 6. Samantha Schemmel (McH) 17.52.
100 meters: 1.Caitlyn Casella (Jbg) 12.59, 2. Kelly Huerta (McH) 12.69, 3. Borg (PR) 13.19, 4. Willis (PR) 13.26, 5. Natalie Burke (Jbg) 13.42, 6. Amelia Reiche (MC) 13.54.
800 meters: 1. Annie Ferrero (CLC) 2:29.69, 2. Natalia Maciorowski (Jac) 2:30.26, 3. Stewart (PR) 2:32.91, 4. Emma Macke (CLC) 2:35.53, 5. Keira Bogott (Wdk) 2:38.43, 6. Angelina DuBois (McH) 2:38.64.
4x200 relay: 1. Prairie Ridge (Willis, Borg, Kaitlyn Harmke, Katie Jewell) 1:49.81, 2. Johnsburg 1:51.20, 3. McHenry 1:51.74, 4. Richmond-Burton 1:52.49, 5. Marengo 1:54.14, 6. Woodstock 1:55.76.
400 meters: 1. Alyssa Moore (McH) 1:01.28, 2. Christina Koleno (Hvd) 1:04.91, 3. Peyton Stinger (McH) 1:05.26, 4 Faith Wilder (PR) 1:05.64, 5. Bogott (Wdk) 1:05.68, 6. Macke (CLC) 1:06.34.
300 low hurdles: 1. Angelina Gersch (R-B) 48.32, 2. Amina Idris (Wdk) 50.62,3. Delaney Gale (PR) 50.68, 4. Borta (WN) 50.87, 5. Blanken (McH) 51.32, 6. Marta McCarthy (PR) 52.64.
1,600 meters: 1. Rachel Soukup (PR) 4:58.25, 2. Bella Gonzalez (CLS) 5:21.09, 3. A. Ferrero (CLC) 5:36.43, 4. McPherson (PR) 5:37.52, 5. Olivia Pinta (CLS) 5:37.54, 6. Kathleen Kania (Jac) 5:55.47.
200 meters: 1. Lydon (PR) 25.32, 2. Huerta (McH) 26.52, 3. Casella (Jbg) 26.53, 4. Jewell (PR) 27.15, 5. Alexa Calbow (Mgo) 27.87, 6. Baylie Fee (Jac) 28.02.
4x400 relay: 1. Richmond-Burton (Kristina DeLeon, Spatz, Elissa Furlan, Jasmine McCaskel) 4:27.43, 2. Prairie Ridge 4:28.66, 3. CL Central 4:34.97, 4. Jacobs 4:36.00, 5. CL South 4:38.64, 6. Harvard 4:40.85.
Shot put: 1. Ashley Janeczko (WN) 10.50 (34-5), 2. Juliana Cashmore (Jbg) 10.38 (34-0.75), 3. Anna Crenshaw (Wdk) 10.20 (33-5.75), 4. Addison Walker (Wdk) 9.46 (31-0.5), 5. Beata Helland (PR) 9.33 (30-7.5), 6. Rileigh Gaddini (A-H) 9.07.
Discus: 1. Janeczko (WN) 31.44 (103-1), 2. Cashmore (Jbg) 31.08 (101-11), 3. Crenshaw (Wdk) 28.65 (94-0), 4. Allison O’Brien (Wdk) 28.65 (94-0), 5. Rose Wagner (McH) 24.84 (81-6), 6. Anna Elfering (Jbg) 23.96 (78-7).
High jump: 1. Hallie Steponaitis (Wdk) 1.57 (5-1.75), 2. Michaela Almeida (Mgo) 1.52 (4-11.75), 3. Allison Hunt (R-B) 1.52 (4-11.75), 4. Lily Bures (MC) 1.47 (4-9.75), 5. Kiley Harmke (PR) 1.42 (4-7.75), 6. Baylie Fee (Jac) 1.42 (4-7.75).
Long jump: 1. Lydon (PR) 5.79 (19-0, meet record), 2. Gersch (R-B) 5.11 (16-9.25), 3. Kaitlyn Harmke (PR) 4.96 (16-3.25), 4. Gabi Grasser (McH) 4.89 (16-0.25), 5. Sabrina Macatangay (Jac) 4.88 (16-0.25), 6. Reiche (MC) 4.87 (15-11.75).
Triple jump: 1. Gersch (R-B) 10.85 (35-07.25), 2. Jewell (PR) 10.40 (34-01.5), 3. Sahanna Doherty (R-B) 10.34 (33-11.25), 4. Grasser (McH) 10.13 (33-3), 5. Burke (Jbg) 10.06 (33-0.25), 6. Lilly Novelle (Wdk) 9.93 (32-7).
Pole vault: 1. Abbey Zaletel (CLC) 2.97 (9-9), 2. Adeline Gorman (Jac) 2.74 (8-11.75), 3 (tie). Sohini Lawrence (Jac), Grace Latterel (Hvd) 2.59 (8-6), 5. Adriana Bowers (Wdk) 2.44 (8-0), 6. Grace Fujino (CLC) 2.28 (7-5.75).