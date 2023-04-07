Girls soccer: Prospect scores twice in final 10 minutes to beat Crystal Lake Central 2-1

GOAL: Prospect’s Kayley Bouzas scores after a corner to tie the match 1-1 with 7:15 left in the match. @KnightsGSoccer pic.twitter.com/gbXuTgB4uG

“We’re getting there, but that final piece just wasn’t there for us today. Especially in the second half when we had so many opportunities that we couldn’t find a way.”

— Sarah Fack, Crystal Lake Central girls soccer coach