Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, March 30

Huntley improved to 6-0 on the season with a 9-2 nonconference win against Hononegah on Thursday in Huntley.
Ryan Bakes (2 for 3) and Brayden Bakes both drove in two runs for Huntley, and Ryan Dabe was 1 for 3 with two RBIs. Aleks Gogola went 2 for 2 with two doubles and two runs scored, and Joey Garlin went 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Parker Schuring picked up the win, allowing an unearned run on two hits in four innings. He struck out three and walked one.
Vinny Costantino and Jeremy Jaehnig combined to allow one unearned run in the last three innings. Costantino had three strikeouts in two innings.
Crystal Lake South 11, Kenston (Ohio) 10 (8 inn.): At Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Rhys Rankin had a walk-off, two-run single for the Gators (6-0), who finished 3-0 on their spring break trip.
Ryan Skwarek went 4 for 4 with three RBIs, and Dayton Murphy went 2 for 5 with four runs scored and four steals.
Schaumburg 11, Crystal Lake Central 10: At Schaumburg, Jaden Obaldo was 2 for 4 with two RBIs in the Tigers’ nonconference loss to the Saxons. Schaumburg scored four runs in the final two innings.
Mason Lechowicz drove in two runs, and Sean Kempf, Rhett Ozment and Carter Kelly all had an RBI. Kelly scored three runs.
Antioch 11, Woodstock 0 (5 inn.): At Antioch, the Blue Streaks were held to three hits in a nonconference loss. Sam Chapman was 2 for 2 with a double.
Alden-Hebron 9, Westminster Christian 3: At Hebron, Jake Nielsen was 3 for 3 with a double, three steals and three RBIs in the Giants’ Northeastern Athletic Conference win.
Ben Vole was 2 for 3 with three runs scored and an RBI, Spencer Zaccone drove in two runs, and Justin Gritmacker scored twice. Parker Elswick had three steals and Gritmacker had two.
Hoyt Miles allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out seven and walking four.
GIRLS SOCCER
Huntley 5, Larkin 0: At the Huntley Invite, Chloe Pfaff, Maizie Nickle, Grace Helzer, Alex Szydlowski and Madison Cummings scored for the Red Raiders in a win against the Royals.
Ali Hornberg had two assists for Huntley (3-1), and Asher Vanni made four saves in goal.
Boylan 3, Jacobs 1: At the Huntley Invite, Delaney Roimiser scored the lone goal for the Golden Eagles in a loss to the Titans.
Kristen Silenzi made four saves for Jacobs.
SOFTBALL
Tolono Unity 10, Dundee-Crown 0 (5 inn.): At Tolono, the Chargers were held to two hits in a loss to the Rockets.
Jordyn Jeffs had a double for D-C (1-2).