March 29, 2023
Sports - McHenry County

Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, March 29

Hampshire baseball’s Kooistra strikes out 11 in win over Prospect

By Shaw Local News Network

Hampshire’s Dominick Kooistra fired 11 strikeouts for the Whip-Purs in a 6-2 nonconference baseball win over Prospect on Wednesday at Duly Health and Care Field in Joliet.

Kooistra allowed two runs on three hits in six innings for Hampshire (3-2).

Nick Randell, Austin Leonard, Anthony Karbowski (2 for 2) and Casey Kaszniak each had an RBI.

Crystal Lake South 5, Mayfield (Ohio) 0: At Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Ryan Skwarek struck out 10 and allowed only two hits and walked one in a complete-game shutout for the Gators (5-0).

Cole Tilley, Kyle Kuffel and Joey Weldon each drove in a run in the win.

Cary-Grove 6, Grant 1: At Rent One Park in Marion, Nathan Crick had two RBIs for the Trojans (7-1) in a nonconference win over the Bulldogs.

Vinnie Lutz, Brendan Carter, Ty Wuytack and Cooper Motz all had an RBI. Dane Schuster was 3 for 3 with a double.

Ethan Dorchies allowed an unearned run in six innings, allowing only a hit with seven strikeouts and two walks. Peyton Seaburg struck out two in his one inning of work.

Harrisburg 7, Jacobs 6 (8 inn.): At Harrisburg, Christian Graves was 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs in the Golden Eagles’ loss to the Bulldogs.

JP Merlak and Brandon Helbig both drove in a run for Jacobs (4-2).

Sandwich 8, Richmond-Burton 2: At Sandwich, the Rockets (1-3) made seven errors in a loss to the Indians.

Aiden Wicinski did not allow any earned runs in six innings for R-B, striking out four.

Ashton-Franklin Center 4, Alden-Hebron 2: At Ashton, Parker Elswick and Ben Vole each drove in a run for the Giants (3-2) in a loss to the Raiders.

Justin Gritmacker was 3 for 3 with a double and two stolen bases.

St. Louis Notre Dame 9, Dundee-Crown 3: At Rent One Park in Marion, Hayden DeMarsh, Leth Pearson and Mason Morawski had RBIs for the Chargers in the loss.

Cam King was 3 for 4 and scored a run.

SOFTBALL

Alden-Hebron 1, Ashton-Franklin Center 0: At Ashton, the Giants (1-1) won by forfeit.

