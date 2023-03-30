Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, March 29

Hampshire’s Dominick Kooistra fired 11 strikeouts for the Whip-Purs in a 6-2 nonconference baseball win over Prospect on Wednesday at Duly Health and Care Field in Joliet.
Kooistra allowed two runs on three hits in six innings for Hampshire (3-2).
Nick Randell, Austin Leonard, Anthony Karbowski (2 for 2) and Casey Kaszniak each had an RBI.
Crystal Lake South 5, Mayfield (Ohio) 0: At Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Ryan Skwarek struck out 10 and allowed only two hits and walked one in a complete-game shutout for the Gators (5-0).
Cole Tilley, Kyle Kuffel and Joey Weldon each drove in a run in the win.
Cary-Grove 6, Grant 1: At Rent One Park in Marion, Nathan Crick had two RBIs for the Trojans (7-1) in a nonconference win over the Bulldogs.
Vinnie Lutz, Brendan Carter, Ty Wuytack and Cooper Motz all had an RBI. Dane Schuster was 3 for 3 with a double.
Ethan Dorchies allowed an unearned run in six innings, allowing only a hit with seven strikeouts and two walks. Peyton Seaburg struck out two in his one inning of work.
Harrisburg 7, Jacobs 6 (8 inn.): At Harrisburg, Christian Graves was 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs in the Golden Eagles’ loss to the Bulldogs.
JP Merlak and Brandon Helbig both drove in a run for Jacobs (4-2).
Sandwich 8, Richmond-Burton 2: At Sandwich, the Rockets (1-3) made seven errors in a loss to the Indians.
Aiden Wicinski did not allow any earned runs in six innings for R-B, striking out four.
Ashton-Franklin Center 4, Alden-Hebron 2: At Ashton, Parker Elswick and Ben Vole each drove in a run for the Giants (3-2) in a loss to the Raiders.
Justin Gritmacker was 3 for 3 with a double and two stolen bases.
St. Louis Notre Dame 9, Dundee-Crown 3: At Rent One Park in Marion, Hayden DeMarsh, Leth Pearson and Mason Morawski had RBIs for the Chargers in the loss.
Cam King was 3 for 4 and scored a run.
SOFTBALL
Alden-Hebron 1, Ashton-Franklin Center 0: At Ashton, the Giants (1-1) won by forfeit.