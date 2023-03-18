March 17, 2023
Sports - McHenry County

Northwest Herald sports roundup for Friday, March 17

By Shaw Local News Network

Crystal Lake Central’s Brooklynn Carlson scored four goals as the Tigers started their season with a 9-0 victory over Grant in a nonconference girls soccer game Friday at Canlan SportsPlex in Libertyville.

Jillian Mueller and Carter Thompson each scored two goals for Central, and Maddie Gray scored one.

Gray and Olivia Anderson both had two assists. Hadley Ferrero, Chelsea Iles, Peyton McMahon and Lizzie Gray each had one assist.

Addison Cleary picked up the shutout in goal with help from Iles and Shaylee Gough at the defender position.

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois