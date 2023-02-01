Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 31

Prairie Ridge boys basketball scored a 70-61 upset win Tuesday over Fox Valley Conference co-leader Burlington Central in Crystal Lake.
James Muse paced the Wolves (11-12, 7-6 FVC) with 18 points, John Fuery followed closely with 16 points, and Ben Gablenz scored 11.
Central’s Drew Scharnowski topped all scorers with 27 points, and Jacob Johnson added nine points for the Rockets (21-5, 11-2), who remained tied for first place in the FVC despite the loss.
Hampshire 39, Huntley 33: At Huntley, the Whip-Purs (12-14, 7-6 FVC) pulled off the road upset to ensure Huntley didn’t take sole possession of first place in the FVC.
Aman Adeshina led Hampshire with nine points, and Nick Louis added eight points.
Noah Only led the Red Raiders (19-6, 11-2) with 11 points. Ethan Blackmore and Ian Ravagnie each scored seven.
McHenry 66, Cary-Grove 56: At Cary, Marko Visnjevac drained six 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 28 points during a FVC win for the Warriors (12-14, 4-9), who connected on 15 of 15 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter. Hayden Stone added 13 points.
Jake Hornok led C-G (7-18, 4-9 FVC) with 25 points, including five 3s. Zach Bauer had 13 points.
Crystal Lake South 55, Jacobs 43: At Algonquin, the Gators (18-7, 9-4 FVC) used a 13-2 run at the end of the third quarter to take control of a game they never trailed.
South’s Cooper LePage led all scorers with 20 points, while Anthony Demirov added 15. Brady Schroeder scored eight, and Zachary Peltz added six.
”I just thought this was a big bounce-back win, a big team win for us,” Cooper said. “We really needed it, and it was a great performance from everybody.”
Ben Jurzak led the Golden Eagles (13-13, 7-6) with 12 points, and Treval Howard added seven.
Girls basketball
Woodstock North 67, Richmond-Burton 32: At Richmond, the Thunder knocked down 12 3-pointers en route to the Kishwaukee River Conference win.
Hailey Drach hit three 3s and finished with a team-high 13 points. Addy Crabill added four 3s to finish with 12 points, and Caylin Stevens had two 3s and also finished with 12 points for North (11-13, 4-4).
Lyndsay Regnier led R-B (2-21, 1-7) with 10 points, and Ellie Smith scored seven.
Girls bowling
Round Lake 1,874, Johnsburg 1,565: At Round Lake, Chandler Mednlik had a team-high 282 series over two games during the Skyhawks’ nonconference loss. Julia McCue bowled a 274 series, and Emma Rung had a 261 series.