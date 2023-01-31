Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, Jan. 30

Maddi Friedle scored 15 points to lead McHenry to a 41-40 victory over Cary-Grove in a Fox Valley Conference girls basketball game Monday in Cary.
Bethany Snyder scored eight points and hit two crucial free throws late to help the Warriors (5-19, 3-10 FVC) win.
Emme Gasmann scored four of her nine points in the fourth quarter for McHenry.
C-G (10-14, 5-8) was led by Emily Larry with 14 points and four 3-pointers. Kennedy Manning added seven for the Trojans.
Burlington Central 37, Prairie Ridge 34: At Crystal Lake, Sam Origel hit three 3s and scored 13 points to lead the Rockets (15-9, 8-5) in their FVC win over the Wolves (14-9, 8-5).
Page Erickson scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Central, and Kenzie Andersen hit two key free throws down the stretch to push the lead to three.
Addie Meyer led Prairie Ridge with 15 points, and Addison Taege added six.
Crystal Lake South 40, Jacobs 18: At Algonquin, Laken LePage scored 15 points and hit two 3s as the Gators (7-15, 4-9) defeated the Golden Eagles (3-22, 1-12) in their FVC game.
Nicole Molgado added seven points for South, which held Jacobs to five points in the first half.
Bella Mickey scored nine to lead the Eagles.
Crystal Lake Central 41, Dundee-Crown 27: At Crystal Lake, Katie Hamill led the Tigers (14-10, 9-4) with 22 points in their FVC win over the Chargers (7-17, 3-10).
Hamill also hit three 3s. Leah Spychala scored 10, and Ella Madalinski added nine for all of Central’s scoring.
Charlotte Stewart led D-C with six points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Durand 67, Alden-Hebron 59: At Hebron, Parker Elswick scored 19 points to lead the Giants (8-13) in their nonconference loss to the Bulldogs.
Jake Nielsen added 11, and Justin Gritmacker had 10 for A-H.
GIRLS BOWLING
Marengo 2,939, Elgin 1,951: At Marengo, Josie Christiensen rolled a 568 series to lead the Indians past the Maroons.
Christiensen had games of 204 and 195. Grace Wzientek had a 540 series with games of 192 and 190, Emily White rolled a 512, Kilee Kimball had a 474, and Josie Buddenbaum had a 453.
Woodstock co-op 2,620, McHenry 2,513: At McHenry, Brie May rolled a 593 series with games of 205, 197 and 191 as the Warriors lost to the Blue Streaks.
Woodstock had a balanced match with Norah Mungle leading the way at 499 with a high game of 208. Ava Caldwell (492), Torin Deacon (478) and Sophia Crown (452) were the Streaks’ other top bowlers.
Emily Carpenter rolled a 508, and Shania Houston had a 445 for the Warriors.
Dundee-Crown 2,494, Johnsburg 2,192: At Carpentersville, Jasmyn Hurtado rolled a 526 series and a 215 high game to lead the Chargers past the Skyhawks.
Shellsea Corona had a 506 series, and Kylie Hanson added a 483 for D-C.
Julia McCue led Johnsburg with a 416, and Emma Rung had a 394.