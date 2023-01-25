Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 24

Cary-Grove’s Zach Bauer scored 26 points as the Trojans held on to defeat Hampshire 56-54 in their Fox Valley Conference game Tuesday in Hampshire.
Jake Hornok scored 16 points for C-G (7-16, 4-7 FVC), and Reece Ihenacho tossed in 10.
Hampshire fell to 9-14, 5-6.
Burlington Central 61, Dundee-Crown 45: At Burlington, Drew Scharnowski had another big game with 34 points as the Rockets (20-4, 10-1 FVC) earned their 20th win of the season.
Dundee-Crown fell to 8-12, 4-7.
Prairie Ridge 65, McHenry 50: At McHenry, the Wolves scored 23 third-quarter points to pull away from the Warriors in their FVC game.
Sam Loeding led Prairie Ridge (9-12, 5-6) with 16 points and three 3s. John Fuery (four 3s) and James Muse (two 3s) had 14 points apiece.
McHenry (11-13, 3-8) was led by Conner McClean with 13 points and two 3s.
Crystal Lake South 76, Crystal Lake Central 45: At Crystal Lake, the host Gators cruised to an FVC win against the Tigers behind a game-high 25 points and four 3s from AJ Demirov.
Cooper LePage added 15 points for South (17-6, 8-3), and Brady Schroeder had 10.
Luke Spychala led Central (3-18, 0-11) with 12 points. Jason Penza and Jake Terlecki both had nine points.
Marian Central 60, Belvidere 33: At Woodstock, Cale McThenia scored 24 points and made four 3s for the Hurricanes (10-17) in a nonconference win against the Bucs.
Christian Bentancur added 17 points and made 7 of 8 free throws.
Stillman Valley 52, Richmond-Burton 49 (OT): At Richmond, the Rockets (5-17) came up short in the nonconference loss to the Cardinals. R-B led 37-32 going into the fourth quarter.
For the Rockets, Luke Robinson had 12 points and three 3s. Maddox Meyer (11 points) and Joe Miller (10 points) made two 3s apiece.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Marengo 48, Woodstock North 25: At Woodstock, Bella Frohling had 12 points and two 3s for the Indians, who improved to 14-8 and 6-0 in the Kishwaukee River Conference with a win over the Thunder.
Keatyn Velasquez and Addie Johnson both had 10 points and two 3s for Marengo.
North (9-12, 2-4) was led by Reagan Ungaro with 10 points.
Woodstock 49, Richmond-Burton 23: At Woodstock, Keira Bogott had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds in the Blue Streaks’ KRC win against the Rockets.
Anna Crenshaw led Woodstock (6-15, 4-2) with 14 points. Shea Behrens had 11 rebounds and three assists.
Alden-Hebron 41, Harvard 21: At Hebron, the Giants topped the Hornets behind a game-high 18 points from Jessica Webber. Rileigh Gaddini tossed in eight points for A-H (14-8).
Analyse Figueroa had six points on two 3s for Harvard (1-20).
GIRLS BOWLING
Dundee-Crown 2,251, McHenry 1,994: At Liberty Lanes in Carpentersville, Isabella Bratko led the Chargers with a 484 series in the win over the Warriors.
McHenry was led by Brianna May with a 528 series and high game of 182.
Huntley 2,076, St. Charles East 1,687: At Bowl Hi-Lanes in Huntley, the Red Raiders coasted to a win against the Fighting Saints.
Regina Dominican 2,382, Johnsburg 2,157: At Bowlero in Niles, Dakota McLeary led the Skyhawks with a 402 series in their loss to the Panthers.