Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, Jan. 23

Payton Toussaint connected on six 3-pointers and scored 20 points as Johnsburg defeated Lakes 55-52 in their nonconference girls basketball game Monday in Lake Villa.
Sophie Person scored 19 for the Skyhawks (11-13). Toussaint scored eight points in the fourth quarter with two 3s and her only two free-throw attempts of the game. Those late free throws helped seal the win.
Kalyee Fouke scored all seven of her points in the second half for Johnsburg, hitting a 3 in the third and scoring four more in the fourth.
“Lauren Foszcz played incredible defense throughout the game,” Skyhawks coach Erin Stochl said. “It was an all-around great team win and fun to be a part of. Lakes is a tough team, and I’m proud of our girls’ effort.”
Alden-Hebron 46, Hiawatha 29: At Kirkland, the Giants (13-8) got a win over the Hawks in their nonconference game.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Alden-Hebron 68, Hiawatha 22: At Kirkland, Parker Elswick scored a career-high 33 points to lead the Giants (8-12) past the Hawks.
Justin Gritmacker added 12 points for A-H.
Marian Central 60, Beacon Academy 50: At Woodstock, Christian Bentancur tossed in 25 points to lead the Hurricanes (10-17) past the Trailblazers in their nonconference game.
Cale McThenia added 13 for Marian. Bentancur had 19 at halftime, McThenia had 11 and they played only briefly in the third quarter before the Hurricanes’ reserves finished the game.
Marian led 39-13 at halftime.
Rockford Christian 77, Woodstock North 62: At Woodstock, Cesar Ortiz scored 20 points to lead the Thunder (9-13) in a nonconference loss to the Royal Lions.
Isaac Salas added 12 for North. Elijah Daugherty led the Lions with 31.
Vernon Hills 61, Woodstock 32: At Vernon Hills, Spencer Cullum led the Blue Streaks (9-12) with 12 points in their loss to the Cougars.
Sam Chapman scored seven for Woodstock.
Wheaton Academy 80, Johnsburg 67: At West Chicago, Dylan Schmidt poured in 32 points and hit three 3s to lead the Skyhawks (12-12) in their nonconference loss to the Warriors.
Ben Person scored 14 for Johnsburg with four 3s. The Skyhawks had won five of their last six before the loss.
GIRLS BOWLING
Huntley 2,190, McHenry 2,136: Erica DeBello rolled a 515 series with a 199 high game as the Red Raiders defeated the Warriors.
Jess Roberts added a 446 series and Katie Scaletta had a 440 for Huntley.
McHenry’s Brianna May had the high series of the match with a 540 and high game with a 203. Emily Carpenter rolled a 503 for the Warriors.
WRESTLING
Richmond-Burton wins three: At Winnebago, the Rockets defeated Durand 56-12, Amboy 51-15 and Winnebago 57-24 in three dual matches.
Colin Kraus (220) had three pins for the night as many of the R-B wrestlers picked up forfeit wins in one or more matches.
Alex Reyna (195) got wins by decision and a major decision, Clayton Madula (120) won by a decision and a technical fall.
Emmett Nelson (132) won by pin, Brody Rudkin (152) won by decision, Dominick Dickens (160) won by pin, Nate Madula (145) won by technical fall and Isaac Jones (152) won by pin.
The Rockets are 20-3 with two remaining dual matches.