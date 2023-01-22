Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, Jan. 21

Huntley sophomore Matthew Fishman rolled a 289 second game and finished fifth at 1,334 in the Rockford Guilford Boys Bowling Sectional and helped the Red Raiders to fourth place at Don Carter Lanes on Saturday.
Huntley rolled 5,877 to grab one of the six team qualifying spots for the IHSA Boys Bowling State Tournament, which will be Friday and Saturday at St. Clair Bowl in O’Fallon.
Fishman followed his 289 game with a 243 and 224 to reach the 1,334. Huntley finished with 5,877, one point ahead of Mundelein and 10 better than Lake Zurich. Woodstock (5,758) took seventh and missed qualifying by one spot.
Marengo was 14th with 5,480.
Caleb Vergona (1,191), Josh Waters (1,152), Austin Tenglin (1,131) and Joey Humphrey (924) had Huntley’s other top scores. Vergona was 46th individually with a 223 high game.
There were no individual state qualifiers from the area.
Marengo’s Hunter Pankow rolled a 1,230 series with a 259 and a 237 in his first two games.
McHenry’s River Glab had a 1,214 series with high games of 237 and 243.
Woodstock’s Zach Cynowa rolled a 1,213 with five games of 200 or better. The Blue Streaks’ Noah Rodriguez had a 1,209 series with four games of 200 or better.
COMPETITIVE DANCE
South Elgin Sectional: Huntley took fourth in Class 3A and was one of six local teams to qualify for next week’s IHSA Competitive Dance State Championships at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.
Woodstock North finished third in Class 1A and Burlington Central was third in Class 2A. Woodstock (1A), Crystal Lake Central (2A) and Crystal Lake South (2A) also advanced.
Huntley scored 87.30 for its routine to take fourth place in 3A. Burlington Central scored 83.93 and was within one point of first place. Crystal Lake Central had 83.70 for fourth, and South had 81.87 for sixth and the final qualifying spot.
Woodstock North scored 80.37 for third, and Woodstock had 77.97 for sixth place.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Burlington Central 75, South Elgin 45: At Burlington, Drew Scharnowski scored 25 points and had five dunks as the Rockets (19-5) defeated the Storm in a nonconference game.
Scharnowski had five assists and three blocked shots. His five dunks give him nine in the last two games.
Jake Johnson added 15 points for Central, and Nik Gouriotis had eight points and six rebounds.
The Rockets led 34-27 at halftime and broke the game open with a 31-9 advantage in the third quarter. Central has won 12 of its last 13 games.
Hope Academy 61, Marian Central 53: At Chicago, Michael Jablonski scored 19 points and hit four 3-pointers as the Hurricanes (9-14) lost to the Eagles in their nonconference game.
Christian Bentancur scored 17 for Marian. Cam Centeno led Hope with 27 points.
Marian was without 18-ppg scorer Cale McThenia, who was on a college football visit to NCAA FCS Division I Northern Iowa.
Alden Hebron 66 Leland 45: At Hebron, Justin Gritmacker scored 21 points and Parker Elswick added 19 for the Giants (8-11) in their nonconference win over the Panthers.
Nolan Vanderstappen added 10 points for A-H, which was down 19-4 at the end of the first quarter.
Harvest Christian 69, Richmond-Burton 47: At Richmond, Ryan Saranzak scored 13 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Rockets (5-16) in their nonconference loss to the Lions.
Saranzak his three 3s. Maddox Meyer scored 12 points on four 3s.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lake Zurich 40, Cary-Grove 24: At Lake Zurich, the Trojans (10-11) fell to the Bears in their nonconference game.
WRESTLING
Oak Park River Forest Invitational: Crystal Lake Central finished with 193 points to win the tournament on Saturday.
Burlington Central Duals: McHenry picked up three wins by wide margins, beating Johnsburg (69-6), Richmond-Burton (61-15) and Winnebago (64-10).
Chris Moore (182) and Luis Anacleto (220) each had three pins for the day. Aiden Schuldt (138) had two pins, while Ryan Hanson (106) had a pin and a technical fall.
Myles Wagner (113), Avian Roman (145), Ruben Melgarejo (152), Johan Lopez (195), Andy Lara (285) and Aiden Fischler (160) each had one pin.
R-B’a Kristian Gersch (120) and Emmett Nelson (126) both won by pin against McHenry.
The Rockets beat Burlington Central 42-23 with pins from Nelson, Kyan Gunderson (106), Dane Sorensen (132), Brody Rudkin (145) and Alex Reyna (182).
Nate Madula (138) and Colin Kraus (220) won by decision.
BOYS SWIMMING
Woodstock North Mary Landa Invitational: At Woodstock, Cary-Grove co-op won a close meet with 574 points, just ahead of Belvidere (570) and Huntley (560).
C-G got wins from Jackson Mendes in the 100-yard breaststroke and from its 200 freestyle relay team of Miles Richmond, Jackson McKuzes, Sam Flynn and Matthew Herron.
Huntley’s foursome of Michael Boelens, Yehan Subasinghe, Dominic Siwiec and Ben Rocks won the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay.
Woodstock North’s Daniel Ortiz won the 200 freestyle.