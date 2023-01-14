Boys Basketball: DeKalb holds off Marian Central in Burlington Central MLK Tournament

BURLINGTON – DeKalb appeared just about ready to knock out Marian Central in the opener of Burlington Central’s Martin Luther King Jr. Tournament.
The Hurricanes had serious foul trouble – Christian Bentancur had four, while Jake Giangreco and Cale McThenia each had three – early in the third quarter. Marian trailed by nine and was missing starter Luca Raso (wisdom teeth removed) and reserve Michael Jablonski (sick) from its eight-man rotation.
The Barbs built their lead to nine before Marian rallied back with 14 consecutive points.
DeKalb got it back on track in the fourth quarter and held off the Hurricanes 63-57 Friday. The Barbs (14-5) came back with a 16-3 run to take control in the Pool B game of the tournament.
“We finally got reengaged defensively,” DeKalb coach Mike Reynolds said. “That’s been our issue this season. We have really good stretches, then we have really bad stretches. We got reenergized and focused and Eric [Rosenow] hit that big 3 in the fourth really kind of put us over the top.”
Rosenow connected with five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter for a 48-46 lead that stood the rest of the game. Barbs guard Darell Island hit a 3-pointer a minute later, then grabbed a rebound and went down the floor for a layup and a 53-46 lead.
“[Rosenow’s 3] really got us started,” Island said. “Then, they called the timeout, and that’s how we knew we just had to drive it down and get the game over.”
The timeout came after Island’s drive to the bucket. DeKalb plays Lyons at 10 a.m. Saturday with a shot to move to Monday’s 2 p.m. championship game. Marian (9-13) plays at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Bentancur led all players with 25 points, which was remarkable given his foul situation. He had two early in the first, three at halftime and was called for an offensive foul with 6:50 remaining in the third.
Bentancur and Cale McThenia (18 points, five 3s) did the bulk of Marian’s scoring. Braedon Todd added seven points, hitting 7 of 7 free throws.
Things looked bleak for Marian when DeKalb jumped ahead 39-30, but the Hurricanes came back, sparked by getting to the line, where they hit 8 of 9 for the third quarter and 18 of 24 for the game.
Twice, DeKalb fouled shooters on 3-point attempts.
“We came in at halftime, with Christian and me in foul trouble, we needed to take our time on offense and slow the game down,” Giangreco said. “We tried to survive the third quarter and try to take over in the fourth, we just couldn’t pull it out.
“I’m proud of the way we came back and stuck with it.”
So was Marian coach Charley Walsh.
“In the second half I was so proud,” said Walsh, who is in his fourth year at Marian. “I am so proud of them to be able to come back from that. I told them in the locker room, that’s the best competitive effort I’ve seen from them against a good team since I’ve been here. With the big guy in foul trouble against a quality team.”
Walsh felt like he had to leave Bentancur, a 6-foot-5, 235-pound junior who committed earlier Friday to Clemson to play football, in the game, even with the early fouls.
“When he picks up two quick ones against a quality opponent, the game is really right now,” Walsh said. “What am I going to save him for? When he got his third and we were still in the game.”
Sean Reynolds, the coach’s sophomore son, led the Barbs with 22 points and hit four 3s. Island scored 13, and freshman Davon Grant added 12. Jackson Kees came off the bench with three 3s for nine points.
DeKalb 63, Marian Central 57
MARIAN CENTRAL (57)
Giangreco 2 1-2 5, Todd 0 7-7 7, Jakubowicz 1 0-0 2, McThenia 5 3-5 18, Bentancur 9 7-10 25, Truckenbrod 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 18-24 57.
DeKALB (63)
Reynolds 6 6-7 22, Phelps 0 0-0 0, Vilet 0 0-0 0, Island 5 1-3 13, Grant 4 4-5 12, Henderson 1 2-2 4, Kees 3 0-0 9, Rosenow 1 0-0 3, Wilson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 13-18 63.
Marian Central 15 15 12 15 – 57
DeKalb 14 17 8 24 – 63
3-point goals: Marian Central 5 (McThenia 5), DeKalb 10 (Reynolds 4, Kees 3, Island 2, Rosenow). Total fouls: Marian Central 19, DeKalb 18. Fouled out: Giangreco, Todd. Technical fouls: McThenia.