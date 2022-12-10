Boys basketball: Huntley likes its free throws in win over Hampshire

HAMPSHIRE – Huntley looked to a different source of offense against Hampshire.
The Red Raiders, who are adept from behind the 3-point arc, attacked much closer to the bucket and it worked out well for them.
Huntley hit 17-of-23 free throws in the second half and was able to hold off Hampshire 55-48 in their Fox Valley Conference game on Friday night.
“We usually shoot a lot of 3s, but we were attacking the hole more today and it really helped us,” said Raiders forward Ian Ravagnie, who scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds. “The gaps were more open.”
It was something Huntley (7-2, 4-0 FVC) saw with its scouting of how Hampshire defended.
“We never get to the free-throw line. Last game we were 1 for 3,” Raiders coach Will Benson said. “They pressure so well, at some point, you have to see a gap and attack it. Otherwise, they’re going to get turnovers.
“Our guys did a great job seeing film and understanding that. We had more and-ones than we’ve had all year combined. That’s a really good team and I’m proud of our effort, for sure.”
Huntley had five three-point plays in the game, two from Ravagnie, one each from Lucas Crosby, Omare Segarra and Ty Goodrich. Crosby scored the first 10 points of the game and finished with 18 points and three 3s. Noah Only added Huntley’s other two 3s, but for the most part, the Raiders looked inside against Hampshire’s man-to-man defense.
“We knew we had to attack the hoop and try to draw the foul,” Crosby said. “Our screening action, our action off the drive. We have to knock (free throws) down. It’s a big part of the game and it’s free.”
Huntley was 20 for 28 on free throws for the game; Hampshire (5-3, 2-2) was 7 of 17.
The Raiders hit their first eight free throws of the fourth quarter to build their biggest lead at 49-38. The Whip-Purs’ Joey Costabile hit two 3s in the span of a minute to cut into the lead.
Hampshire got it to 52-48 with 13 seconds to go, but could not get closer.
Forward Aman Adeshina led the Whips with 19 points on 7-of-11 field-goal shooting, getting most of his points within 6 feet of the hoop. Costabile hit three 3s and finished with 15.
“Our effort was good. We spotted them 10 points right away, but we kept going,” Whips coach Mike Featherly said. “A lot of missed opportunities, 7 of 17 from the line.
“They did exactly what we thought they were going to do and it’s hard to stop them.”
Huntley 55, Hampshire 48
HUNTLEY (55)
Crosby 6 3-5 18, Goodrich 2 6-9 10, Ravagnie 4 5-6 13, Blackmore 0 0-0 0, Only 2 2-2 8, Segarra 1 4-5 6, Roesner 0 0-0 0, Sweeney 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 20-28 55.
HAMPSHIRE (48)
Louis 0 0-0 0, Khounnoraj 1 1-1 3, Costabile 6 0-2 15, Ptak 2 1-2 5, Adeshina 7 5-10 19, Davis 2 0-0 6, Dollete 0 0=0 0, Luckett 0 0-2 0, Cruickshank 0 0-0 0, Regalado 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 7-17 48.
Huntley 13 10 14 18 – 55
Hampshire 11 7 12 18 – 48
3-point goals: Huntley 5 (Crosby 3, Only 2), Hampshire 5 (Costabile 3, Davis 2). Total fouls: Huntley 18, Hampshire 22. Fouled out: Only, Ptak.