On Campus: Jacobs grad Mackenzie Leahy finds her footing with Brown University

The first impression Mackenzie Leahy had of college basketball defenses was slightly overwhelming.
“I noticed just how fast everyone was moving,” she said. “The height, size and speed of the players is a lot greater than high school, so sometimes you feel rushed a little bit.”
Only five games into her freshman season at Brown University, Leahy is catching up quickly. The 5-foot-8 Jacobs graduate is playing both guard spots for the Bears and contributing to Brown’s stifling defense. She also was named the Ivy League Rookie of the Week Nov. 14.
“It’s kind of surreal,” Leahy said. “I’m super grateful that I get that opportunity (to play). I didn’t know exactly what to expect coming in.”
Leahy has started the past three games for Brown and is averaging 7.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals. Her 50% accuracy from 3-point range (6-for-12) leads the team.
With a 3-2 record thus far, Brown is already halfway to last season’s win total, thanks to a defense that is limiting opponents to a league-low 58.4 points a game.
“We want to be a strong defensive team because that’s what wins game,” Leahy said. “When everyone’s working together, it really works. It slows down the offense, and we’re able to get steals. My arms are long and I can use that to my advantage.”
Last weekend, Leahy had five of Brown’s 22 steals in a 67-56 victory against UMass Lowell. The Bears held Lowell to 41% shooting, including a 1-for-10 performance from 3-point range.
On offense, Leahy has expanded her game by shooting more often, especially from long distance.
“I’m getting some open looks from the three,” she said. “I didn’t shoot as much in high school just because it was hard to get looks. I’m working on looking to shoot more off the catch.”
Leahy also is getting some offense on drives to the basket and back cuts.
Transitioning to college involved ramping up her conditioning, which involved plenty of offseason work at local gyms.
“There’s a lot of running on defense,” she said. “I never had to condition that much for high school or travel. Now I have good conditioning so I can play the roles I need to, offensively and defensively.”
Aurora pulls off stunner: The unranked Aurora University football team pulled off a big upset in the first round of last weekend’s D-III playoffs, eliminating No. 8 Wisconsin-Whitewater, 33-28.
In the first-ever postseason win for a team from the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference, Crystal Lake South grad Kevin Landa – Aurora’s freshman punter – averaged 37.8 yards per punt on a snow-covered field. Two of his punts were downed inside the Whitewater 20-yard line.
Senior wide receiver Michael Boland (Huntley), a starter for the Spartans, had one reception for 6 yards.
Sophomore defensive back Kyle Keolblinger (Prairie Ridge) had an interception for the Warhawks (8-3), who lost in the first round of the playoffs for the first time since 1997. Junior defensive lineman Justin Allen (Huntley) had five tackles and half of a tackle for loss, while senior defensive lineman Matt Burba (Huntley) added four tackles for Whitewater.
Aurora (10-1), which won its first playoff game in seven all-time appearances, travels to Alma (Mich.) College for a second-round game Saturday.
Wagner, Razorbacks roll: Arkansas offensive tackle Dalton Wagner (Richmond-Burton) helped the Razorbacks roll up 335 rushing yards Saturday in a 42-27 upset victory against No. 14 Ole Miss. The win secured bowl eligibility for Arkansas (6-5) this season.
Wagner, a team captain with 10 starts this fall at right tackle, is a redshirt senior who has played in more career games (49) than any current player on the roster. He has started 37 times.
Setting up Seton Hall: Taylor Jakubowski (Huntley) collected her team-leading 12th double-double of the season last weekend for the Seton Hall volleyball team in its season finale.
As the Pirates’ junior setter, Jakubowski had 12 assists and 12 digs in a three-set loss to Villanova for her 35th career double-double. For the season, she averaged 4.53 assists and 2.24 digs per set for the Pirates (15-15 overall, 6-12 Big East Conference).
Wood claims American Rivers honor: Dalton Wood, a sophomore defensive back at D-III Dubuque, was named to the All-American Rivers Conference second team on defense. A Richmond-Burton grad, Wood led the Spartans (6-4) with 61 tackles while contributing nine pass breakups, one interception and a forced fumble.
Otto shines for Sailfish: Prairie Ridge grad Jayden Otto, a setter at Division II Palm Beach Atlantic University, finished the volleyball season by ranking fifth in the Sunshine State Conference with a team-leading 9.06 assists per set.
Otto achieved 30 or more set assists in 19 matches this season. She also ranked second on the team with 2.49 digs per set and 29 service aces. The Sailfish finished the season 12-16 (6-12 conference).
Dubuque’s Vincent recognized: Jacobs grad Baylee Vincent, a senior midfielder for D-III Dubuque’s women’s soccer team, earned first-team All-American Rivers Conference honors this month.
While starting 17 times this season for Dubuque (6-5-7), Vincent had four goals and two assists.
