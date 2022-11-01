Report: White Sox expected to hire Pedro Grifol as next manager

Before embarking on a search for a new manager in early October, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn mapped out the likely path.

“I think we are going to use this opportunity to get different perspectives,” Hahn said. “A new way of looking at things, a little different from those who have been a little more insular to the organization.”

For the past 19 years, Sox managers have had direct ties to the organization. Ozzie Guillen and Robin Ventura were former players, Rick Renteria was the White Sox’s bench coach and Tony La Russa was in the dugout decades before.

Pedro Grifol fits the “different” profile, and he’s going to be the Sox’s next manager, according to multiple reports.

The 52-year-old Grifol just completed his 10th season on the Royals’ staff. He was Kansas City’s bench coach the last three years.

Grifol was also the Royals’ quality control/catching coach (2018-19), catching coach (2014-17), hitting coach (2013-14) and special assignment coach (2013).

Kansas City also has a manager vacancy this offseason, but the Royals bypassed Grifol and hired Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro Sunday.

While saying he had an open mind, Hahn did specify the best candidate to replace La Russa would have “recent experience in some role in a dugout contributing to a team that is having success.”

Kansas City has had seven straight losing seasons, but the Royals did play in the World Series in 2014-15 and the championship in 2015.

Before joining the Royals, Grifol was in the Mariners’ organization for 13 years. He was a minor-league manager with Seattle for three seasons.

The Miami resident was a catcher for nine minor-league seasons with the Twins and Mets.

The official announcement on Grifol could come as soon as Friday.

The White Sox are also reportedly hiring former Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoya as bench coach.

