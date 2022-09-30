Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, Sept. 29

Johnsburg finished with a score of 391 to finish second, and Marengo finished third at 392 at Thursday’s Class 1A Johnsburg Regional at Boone Creek to advance to the Sandwich Sectional on Monday.
St. Viator won the regional with a score of 321.
Riley Klotz led the way for the Skyhawks and finished fifth overall by shooting an 82, earning a medal. Ann Moss finished second for Johnsburg (101), Lana Bowers took third (102), Mackenzie McQuiston placed fourth (106), and Lauren McQuiston (110) and Elle Konrad (115) rounded things out.
Emma Leucht led Marengo with a 90, Cadence Leucht finished a close second by shooting a 92. Aubrie Ettner (103), Gabby Gieseke (107) and Alexa Calbow (120) also competed for Marengo.
Marian Central’s Ella Notaro finished third overall with an 82, and Nina Notaro scored a 93 to advance to the Sandwich Sectional.
Class 2A Belvidere Regional: At Timber Pointe, Huntley’s Aubrey Dingbaum medaled individually with a fourth-place finish, shooting a 82.
Hampshire’s Lily Farnam (84) and Kaylee Seo (90), Huntley’s Maddie Sloan (97), Abby Panier (99) and Kylie Szymczak (101), and Burlington Central’s Ariana Riep (95) and Natalia Gusciora (101) all advanced to the Huntley Sectional on Monday.
Huntley finished fourth as a team (379), Hampshire placed fourth (389), and Burlington Central earned sixth (411). The Belvidere co-op won the regional totaling 350.
Class 2A Warren Regional: At Thunderhawk, McHenry’s Madison Donovan and Aubree Lundin each advanced to Monday’s Huntley Sectional.
Donovan just missed out on medaling, finishing sixth after shooting a 91. Lundin will join her teammate after finishing with a 99. McHenry finished fourth as a team after totaling 386, just eight strokes behind Libertyville.
Class 2A South Elgin Regional: At the Highlands of Elgin, eight McHenry County area golfers advanced to the Huntley Sectional on Monday.
Crystal Lake Central’s Delaney Medlyn (81), Ella Smith (94) and Rylee Rud (101), Prairie Ridge’s Jenna Albanese (87), Abby Kay (93) and Brooke Benjamin (95), and Dundee-Crown’s Megan Laas (94) and Sophie Marowski (97) all advanced to the sectional round.
Crystal Lake Central finished fourth as a team (377), Prairie Ridge placed fifth (379), and Dundee-Crown finished seventh (410). Barrington won the regional by scoring a 300.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Crystal Lake Central 2, Cary-Grove 0: At Cary, the Tigers earned their 12th win of the season 25-21, 25-22.
Bree Hubacher earned eight kills, five digs and two aces to lead Central (12-6, 8-4 FVC), while Gabbie Anderson totaled 17 assists, 15 digs and one ace. Sienna Smiejek added three kills, three aces and two blocks.
Tricia Kennedy finished the night with seven kills and three aces for Central (12-6, 8-4 FVC), and Isabelle Strader added 15 assists and 15 digs.
Crystal Lake South 2, Hampshire 0: At Hampshire, the Gators took down the Whip-Purs in two sets 25-21, 27-25 to win eight of their last nine matches.
Gabby Wire led the way for South (13-5, 8-4 FVC) with nine kills, 12 digs and two aces, while Emma Stowasser finished with 22 assists, seven digs and three blocks. Bella Toniolo added four aces, four kills and four digs, and Kaitlyn Brandt finished with 12 digs.
Huntley 2, Prairie Ridge 0: At Huntley, the Red Raiders stayed undefeated on the season with a 25-15, 25-8 win over the Wolves.
Maggie Duyos finished the night with nine aces for Huntley (13-0, 12-0 FVC) and led the team with 14 aces. Georgia Watson earned six kills, while Avary Deblieck and Emily Willis each had three blocks.
Grace Jansen had five assists and two aces for Prairie Ridge (9-10, 7-5 FVC), and Maya Breserman added five digs, while Mackenzie Schmidt earned three kills.
McHenry 2, Jacobs 1: At Algonquin, the Warriors held on to take down the Golden Eagles in three sets 25-19, 15-25, 25-22.
Teagan Van Stone led the way for Jacobs (8-9, 6-6 FVC) with seven kills and three blocks, while Isabella Spychala earned four kills and two digs.
Johnsburg 2, Harvard 0: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks won their third straight match, winning 25-11, 25-7.
Kaylee Fouke, Sophie Person and Juliana Cashmore each had five kills for Johnsburg (15-4, 4-2 KRC), while Fouke added 16 assists, and Ivy Garcia earned six assists.
Richmond-Burton 2, Woodstock 1: At Richmond, the Rockets regrouped and held on to win their Kishwaukee River Conference match 25-15, 19-25, 25-19.
Elissa Furlan led R-B (12-5, 5-1 KRC) with six kills and seven digs. Alex Hopp added 20 assists. Madi Havlicek added three kills and one block, and Kaitlyn Lehecka earned three kills and three blocks.
Marian Central 2, Wheaton Academy 0: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes won 25-22, 25-12 to win five of their last six matches.
Alex Rewiako earned 16 assists and two digs for Marian Central (9-10-4), while Delaney Rogge finished with three kills, two digs and one block. Ella Conlon earned eight kills, and Danielle Lipnisky had five kills.
BOYS SOCCER
Genoa-Kingston 2, Marengo 0: At Marengo, the Indians fell in their nonconference match to drop to 7-8, 1-4 KRC.
Dundee-Crown 1, McHenry 0: At Carpentersville, the Chargers stayed undefeated in Fox Valley play by holding on against the Warriors.
Jacob Budys scored in the second half for D-C (9-6-4, 6-0 FVC) off an assist from Alex Martinez to drop McHenry to 9-7-1, 2-2-1 FVC.
Crystal Lake South 4, Crystal Lake Central 0: At Crystal Lake, Nolan Getzinger scored two goals to lead the Gators to a crosstown, FVC win.
Getzinger scored a goal each in the first and second half for South (8-3-2, 4-1 FVC), while Ali Ahmed and Steven Smith rounded out the scoring. Logan Vargas made four saves in net to drop Central to 8-6-2, 2-2-1 FVC.
Huntley 3, Cary-Grove 0: At Cary, the Red Raiders scored three second-half goals to stay undefeated in FVC action.
Isaac Jacobo scored off a penalty kick for Huntley (10-4-2, 5-0 FVC), while Gavin Eagan and Hudson Nilesen rounded out the scoring.
Marian Central 3, Jefferson 0: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes won their fourth straight match.
Nate Iafigliola scored with 1:06 left in the first half on a penalty kick for Marian Central (10-2-1). Alek Trojanowski made it 2-0 with 15:20 left in the match. Jacob Bonnet tallied the third goal with 13:11 left in the match.
Dawson Yegge made nine saves in net for the Hurricanes.
Prairie Ridge 2, Hampshire 0: At Hampshire, the Wolves won their first FVC match of the season to improve to 5-9-2, 1-3-1 FVC.
Jacobs 3, Burlington Central 1: At Burlington, the Golden Eagles picked up their first FVC win of the season.
Elsworth MnIntosh scored for Jacobs (5-7-2, 1-3-1 FVC) in the first half, and Nevin Volrath and Peter Wolf added goals in the second half.
GIRLS TENNIS
Huntley 7, Crystal Lake South 0: At Huntley, the Red Raiders swept all seven matches to take their FVC dual.
No. 1 singles player Ella Doughty won 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 singles player Ari Patel won 6-0, 6-0; and No. 3 singles player Julie Klockenr took her match 6-2, 6-2.
No. 1 doubles duo Kate Burkey and Elaina Hibbeler took their match 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 doubles pairing Emily Chong and Delaney Stock won 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 doubles Carlie Weishaar and Nora Stevenson took their match 6-1, 6-0; and No. 4 doubles duo Ashley Phommasack and Ellie Pauwels won 6-1, 6-1.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Crystal Lake South co-op 125, McHenry 45: At McHenry, the Gators won nine events to take their FVC dual.
Abi Zelikman won the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 3.25 seconds. Avery Watson took the 200 individual medley in 2:16.67. Abby Uhl placed first in the 50 free (25.79) and the 500 free (5:22.77), Bella Fontana won the 100 free (54.49), Maddy Uhl took the 100 backstroke (1:00.65). Maddy Uhl, Zelikman, Watson and Fontana won the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:52.92, and Fontana, Zelikman, Maddy Uhl and Mackenzie Resch took the 400 free relay at 3:50.19.
McHenry’s Emma Blanken earned first place in the 100 butterfly (1:03.34), and Reilly Byron took the 100 breaststroke (1:09.63).