Boys soccer: 2022 Northwest Herald All-Area Team

First Team
Berkley Mensik, Dundee-Crown, sr., F
The 2022 Northwest Herald Girls Soccer Player of the Year did it all for the Chargers in her return to high school soccer. When Mensik wasn’t setting program records in goals (36) and assists (12), she set up plays, drew opponents’ attention and was a leader both on and off the pitch. The Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association (IHSSCA) All-State and Fox Valley Conference All-Conference honoree helped Dundee-Crown win its first ever regional and advance to the sectional final round. She’ll play soccer collegiately at Notre Dame.
Reese Frericks, Richmond-Burton, jr., F
Reese Frericks’ dynamic scoring not only led the area with goals but also helped Richmond-Burton reach its program-best runner-up finish this season. The Kishwaukee River Conference Player of the Year scored 45 goals and tallied 10 assists to help make the move up to the First Team after earning Second Team honors last year. Frericks also earned IHSSCA All-Sectional honors.
Layne Frericks, Richmond-Burton, so., F
Layne Frericks made the Northwest Herald’s First Team for a second straight season after another strong campaign that led to a historic season for the Rockets. Layne complemented Reese with 25 goals and 15 assists and shined in big moments, including when she scored two goals against DePaul Prep to win a sectional title. The sophomore earned All-KRC honors.
Kaitlin Gaunaurd, Crystal Lake Central, sr., M
Gaunaurd was one of the key cogs to the machine that was the Crystal Lake Central offense. The senior played a critical role in either moving the ball upfield to a streaking forward or moved the ball in herself and scored. Gaunaurd knocked in 12 goals and added eight assists, including a two-goal performance that helped her team win a regional title. She also earned All-FVC honors.
Margaret Slove, Richmond-Burton, jr., M
Slove helped the Rockets move the ball quickly up the field from their strong defenders to their high-scoring frontline. The All-KRC player scored 26 goals and added 28 assists, constantly being a threat on both sides of the pitch. Slove scored the match-winning goal to advance the Rockets to their first state finals tournament in program history.
Gracie Zankle, Woodstock North, jr., M
Zankle was a large part of the Woodstock North offense, scoring 19 goals and tallying 11 assists. The junior scored a goal to tie Woodstock North’s Class 2A regional final against Cary-Grove before eventually losing. She earned All-KRC honors.
Jordan Otto, Richmond-Burton, so., M
Otto was a leader for the Rockets both on and off the pitch as one of the team’s captains. The sophomore scored the match-winning goal to advance Richmond-Burton to its first-ever state title game in the team’s 1-0 semifinal win against Montini. Otto scored 16 goals and tallied 14 assists, earning All-KRC honors.
Kate Raby, Dundee-Crown, sr., D
Raby was the veteran leader on a young defense who led by example and helped the Chargers win their first-ever regional title. She also created scoring opportunities for herself by moving the ball forward and finishing the season with five goals. Raby helped the Chargers defense finish the season with five shutouts and earned IHSSCA All-Sectional and All-FVC honors.
Chelsea Iles, Crystal Lake Central, so., D
Iles was part of a strong defensive front that only allowed 11 goals in 19 matches throughout the regular season and postseason. The sophomore came into the starting lineup this season and earned IHSSCA All-Sectional honors in her debut.
Ella Ruppenthal, McHenry, sr., D
Ruppenthal returned to the First Team after another strong season leading McHenry’s defensive front. The Warriors had four shutouts this season and Ruppenthal helped the defense allow more than three goals in a match twice. She earned All-FVC and IHSSCA All-Sectional honors.
Addison Cleary, Crystal Lake Central, so., GK
Cleary continued the strong reputation of goalkeeping at Crystal Lake Central with a strong varsity debut. The sophomore finished the season with 10 shutouts in 19 matches to help lead the Tigers to a FVC conference title, eventually losing in penalty kicks to Boylan in the sectional final.
Second Team
Kate Ward, Woodstock North, sr., F
Brooklynn Carlson, Crystal Lake Central, so., F
Emerson Gasmann, McHenry, jr., F
Olivia Anderson, Crystal Lake Central, so., M
Katie Jannusch, Cary-Grove, sr., M
Addie Johnson, Marengo, jr., M
Lindsay Rebodos, Jacobs, so., M
Madison Havlicek, Richmond-Burton, jr., D
Peyton Dacy, Crystal Lake South, sr., D
Sarah Duginske, McHenry, jr., D
Kristen Silenzi, Jacobs, jr., GK
Honorable Mention
Abigail Foster, Woodstock North, jr., F
Genevieve Bangert, Hampshire, jr., F
Avery Nielsen, Cary-Grove, sr., F
Emilia Arias, Dundee-Crown, so., F
Maddie Cummings, Huntley, fr., F
Brooklyn Kentgen, Woodstock, fr., F
Gabby Wojtarowicz, Jacobs, fr., M
Mackenzie Rogers, Woodstock North, sr., M
Gabriella Farraj, Huntley, so., M
Hanna Helzer, Huntley, sr., M
Sydney Kroening, Crystal Lake South, so., M
Ava Elders, Burlington Central, jr., M
Eva Boer, Burlington Central, jr. M
Giselle Farias, Dundee-Crown, jr., M
Olivia Roth, Prairie Ridge, jr., M
Sophia Gasmann, McHenry, sr., M
Megan Langdon, Crystal Lake South, sr., M
Ariana Hernandez, Dundee-Crown, jr., M
Sadie Quinn, Crystal Lake Central, so., M
Sam Sander, Crystal Lake Central, sr., M
Jillian Mueller, Crystal Lake Central, so., M
Helen Negron, Hampshire, so., D
Emma Kerr, Burlington Central, sr., D
Skyler Wolfgram, Crystal Lake Central, sr., D-F
Samara Rivas, Marengo, sr., D
Natalie Morrow, Woodstock, so., D
Anna Lingle, Marian Central, so., GK
Keatyn Velasquez, Marengo, so., GK
Valerie Sardelli, Woodstock, so., GK