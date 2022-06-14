Softball: 18 area players named to Illinois Coaches Association All-State softball team

Eighteen local players were selected to the Illinois Coaches Association All-State softball team, which was released Monday night, for their respective classes.

Huntley pitcher Jori Heard, who went 26-7 with a 0.67 ERA and 416 strikeouts, was named to the Class 4A first team and among four Red Raiders to earn All-State honors.

Huntley shortstop Reese Hunkins and outfielder Katie Mitchell were selected to the Class 4A second team, and outfielder Zoe Doherty was named to the third team.

In Class 3A, Crystal Lake South catcher-infielder Alexis Pupillo, who led the Northwest Herald area with a .684 batting average and 16 home runs, was named to the first team.

Cary-Grove received three Class 3A All-State selections. Catcher Maddie Crick and outfielder Kaley Koltz each were selected to the second team, and pitcher-infielder Becca Weaver was named to the third team.

Burlington Central infielder Anna Sanders also earned Class 3A third-team honors.

In Class 2A, Richmond-Burton catcher Taylor Davison, Johnsburg shortstop Brooke Klosowicz and Marengo outfielder Maddy Christopher were named to the All-State first team.

Marengo outfielder Mia Lulinski, Richmond-Burton pitcher Hailey Holtz and Johnsburg pitcher Addison Mass were selected to the Class 2A second team.

Marengo catcher Kylee Jensen, Richmond-Burton first baseman Norah Spittler and Marengo pitcher Lilly Kunzer earned Class 2A All-State third-team honors.

The full All-State team can be found at icasoftball.org.